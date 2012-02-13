FRANKFURT Feb 13 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 1.0 percent higher on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0721 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

BMW

Indicated 1.0 percent higher

The carmaker's North America unit will pay a $3 million fine to settle U.S. government allegations that it failed to promptly notify auto regulators about safety defects and recalls.

The Financial Times cited people close to the situation as saying possible buyers for Ducati could include Volkswagen and BMW as well as Indian motorcycle group Mahindra.

DEUTSCHE BOERSE

Indicated 0.5 percent higher

Q4 results due after the market close. Earnings before interest and tax are seen at 258 million euros ($340 million). Poll:

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 1.3 percent higher

The carmaker will decide by mid-year where in North America it will build its new production plant for premium unit Audi, VW group head of production, Michael Macht, told Automotive News Europe.

Separately, the head of sales at VW's Skoda unit, Juergen Stackmann, told the same publication that by 2018 Skoda aims to derive 60 percent of sales from outside Europe, up from 40 percent currently.

In addition, the Financial Times cited people close to the situation as saying possible buyers for Ducati could include Volkswagen and BMW as well as Indian motorcycle group Mahindra.

COMMERZBANK

Indicated 4.9 percent higher

The number of the bank's retail and business clients stands at a stable 11 million, the head of Commerzbank's Private Customers unit, Martin Zielke, told Sunday paper Euro am Sonntag. As planned, the number of bank branches would decline to about 1,200 by the end of the year, he added.

EADS

Indicated 0.3 percent higher in Frankfurt

EADS Chief Executive Louis Gallois aims to generate savings of 350 million euros this year by unifying functions such as personnel and procurement, he has told a German weekly.

Dealing with the wing cracks found in Airbus A380 superjumbos could cost the European plane maker up to 100 million euros, a German magazine reported.

BILFINGER BERGER

Indicated 2.0 percent higher

The company posted full-year earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of 361 million euros, beating the 353 million forecast in a Reuters poll.

Leighton Holdings, a unit of peer Hochtief , cut its outlook for 2012 to below analysts' forecasts, knocking its shares down on Monday, the latest disappointment after a disaster year.

TUI AG

Indicated 1.2 percent higher

The travel and logistics group looks set to agree this week on a sale of its stake in container shipping company Hapag-Lloyd to its majority shareholder, the Albert Ballin consortium.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.7 pct, S&P 500 -0.7 pct, Nasdaq -0.8 pct at Friday's close.

Nikkei +0.6 at Monday's close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

Wholesale prices rose 1.2 pct in January and gained 3.0 pct y/y. They were seen unchanged m/m and +1.8 pct y/y, a Reuters poll showed.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger and Christoph Steitz)