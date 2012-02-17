FRANKFURT Feb 17 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.6 percent higher on Friday,
according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at
0708 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
DEUTSCHE BOERSE
Indicated 0.5 percent higher
The Financial Times said several potential suitors,
including Deutsche Boerse, decided not to bid for the London
Metal Exchange (LME).
It said that NYSE Euronext and CME Group had
submitted bids valuing LME at up to 1 billion pounds ($1.57
billion).
Related news
LUFTHANSA, FRAPORT, AIR BERLIN
Lufthansa indicated 0.5 percent higher
Fraport indicated 0.6 percent higher
Air Berlin indicated 1.3 percent higher
A strike by airfield workers at Frankfurt airport, Europe's
third-largest hub, is set to continue from 0700-2100 GMT.
Related news
SIEMENS
Indicated 0.4 percent higher
The company intends to buy the remaining stake in tidal
energy group Marine Current Turbines, in which it already owns
45 percent, German business daily Handelsblatt reported, citing
no sources.
Related news
SAP
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
A U.S. judge intends to schedule a retrial for this June
between Oracle Corp and SAP AG over copyright
infringement allegations, according to a court filing.
Related news
LANXESS
Indicated 0.8 percent higher
Lanxess is not interested in a large merger and does not
plan to merge with rival Evonik, Chief Executive Axel
Heitmann said, according to Financial Times Deutschland.
Related news
EADS
Indicated 0.1 percent higher in Frankfurt
The European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) is set to ask
EADS to swap six aluminium rivets with titanium rivets at the
nose of its Airbus A380, Financial Times Deutschland reported,
citing no sources.
Related news
DOUGLAS
Indicated 1.1 percent higher
A deal that would see Douglas' founding family taking the
company private with the help of investors is becoming
increasingly unlikely, Financial Times Deutschland reported,
citing bankers and investors involved in the deal.
Related news
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +1 pct, S&P 500 +1.1 pct, Nasdaq
+1.5 pct at Thursday's close.
Nikkei +1.6 pct at Friday's close.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
January producer prices rose 0.6 pct in January m/m, and
were up 3.4 pct y/y.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS
($1 = 0.6350 British pounds)
(Reporting by Peter Dinkloh and Christoph Steitz; Editing by
Hans-Juergen Peters)