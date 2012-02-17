FRANKFURT Feb 17 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.6 percent higher on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0708 GMT. The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

DEUTSCHE BOERSE

Indicated 0.5 percent higher

The Financial Times said several potential suitors, including Deutsche Boerse, decided not to bid for the London Metal Exchange (LME).

It said that NYSE Euronext and CME Group had submitted bids valuing LME at up to 1 billion pounds ($1.57 billion).

LUFTHANSA, FRAPORT, AIR BERLIN

Lufthansa indicated 0.5 percent higher

Fraport indicated 0.6 percent higher

Air Berlin indicated 1.3 percent higher

A strike by airfield workers at Frankfurt airport, Europe's third-largest hub, is set to continue from 0700-2100 GMT.

SIEMENS

Indicated 0.4 percent higher

The company intends to buy the remaining stake in tidal energy group Marine Current Turbines, in which it already owns 45 percent, German business daily Handelsblatt reported, citing no sources.

SAP

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

A U.S. judge intends to schedule a retrial for this June between Oracle Corp and SAP AG over copyright infringement allegations, according to a court filing.

LANXESS

Indicated 0.8 percent higher

Lanxess is not interested in a large merger and does not plan to merge with rival Evonik, Chief Executive Axel Heitmann said, according to Financial Times Deutschland.

EADS

Indicated 0.1 percent higher in Frankfurt

The European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) is set to ask EADS to swap six aluminium rivets with titanium rivets at the nose of its Airbus A380, Financial Times Deutschland reported, citing no sources.

DOUGLAS

Indicated 1.1 percent higher

A deal that would see Douglas' founding family taking the company private with the help of investors is becoming increasingly unlikely, Financial Times Deutschland reported, citing bankers and investors involved in the deal.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +1 pct, S&P 500 +1.1 pct, Nasdaq +1.5 pct at Thursday's close.

Nikkei +1.6 pct at Friday's close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

January producer prices rose 0.6 pct in January m/m, and were up 3.4 pct y/y.

