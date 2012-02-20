FRANKFURT Feb 20 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.7 percent higher on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0727 GMT. The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

EURO ZONE DEBT CRISIS

Euro zone finance ministers are expected to approve a second bailout for Greece on Monday, a move they hope will draw a line under months of turmoil that has shaken the currency bloc, although there is work to be done to make the figures add up.

BMW

Indicated 0.7 percent higher

BMW's Mini brand expects to increase car sales in the United States and China this year, the division's head, Kay Segler, said, according to Automotive News Europe.

DAIMLER

Indicated 0.7 percent higher

The first truck developed with Chinese partner Foton will be produced in the third quarter, Daimler said on Saturday.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 1.3 percent higher

Milan's city government has reached a tentative agreement with Deutsche Bank, Depfa, JP Morgan and UBS to drop a suit related to their roles in a disastrous derivatives contract sold to the city in 2005.

Separately, two people familiar with the matter said on Friday that Deutsche Bank is working toward an out-of-court settlement with Loreley Financing, an investment vehicle used by German bank IKB to invest in securitised packages of debt called collateralised debt obligations.

DEUTSCHE POST DHL

Indicated 1.3 percent higher

United Parcel Service Inc is in talks to acquire Deutsche Post rival TNT Express NV, which has already rejected a 4.9 billion euro bid worth 42 percent more than its current market value.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

Indicated 0.6 percent higher

Rene Schuster, head of Deutsche Telekom rival O2 , told Muenchner Merkur he expects data plans for smart phones to become more expensive, while the price of making regular phone calls will decline.

E.ON

Indicated 0.6 percent higher

The utility is in talks with possible investors for its offshore wind projects, Financial Times Deutschland reported, citing Climate & Renewables head Mike Winkel.

LUFTHANSA, FRAPORT, AIR BERLIN

Lufthansa indicated 1.0 percent higher

Fraport indicated 0.3 percent higher

Air Berlin indicated 0.6 percent higher

Ground staff at Frankfurt airport have plans to extend their strike, with labour union GdF saying it is now calling on them to halt work for an additional 24 hours from 0400 GMT on Tuesday.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 0.7 percent higher

Volkswagen's Audi unit aims to be market leader in the premium segment in Russia, India, Brazil, Vietnam and Thailand and is still considering building a factory in North America, the unit's chief Rupert Stadler said, according to German paper Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.

AXEL SPRINGER

Indicated 0.7 percent higher

Joint venture Ringier Axel Springer Media is posting a 20 percent margin in eastern Europe, its chief Florian Fels told Financial Times Deutschland.

BILFINGER BERGER

Indicated 0.9 percent higher

Chief Executive Roland Koch reiterated the company aims to raise profits to 400 million euros by 2016 and will not divest the company's concessions division, according to an interview in German paper Euro am Sonntag.

HEIDELBERGER DRUCKMASCHINEN

Indicated 1.4 percent higher

The maker of printing machines expects earnings to improve again in its next financial year 2012/2013 and annual sales to improve by at least 50 million euros ($65.8 million) after the insolvency of competitor Manroland, Chief Executive Bernhard Schreier said, according to Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.

LANXESS

Indicated 0.4 percent higher

The company aims to grow its workforce by another 10 percent this year, most of which would be in Germany, its Chief Executive Axel Heitmann told Rheinische Post.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.4 pct, S&P 500 +0.2 pct, Nasdaq -0.3 pct at Friday's close.

Nikkei +1.1 pct at Monday's close.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

RWE -- Nomura raises its price target on the stock to 34.00 euros from 31.50 euros, with a "reduce" rating.

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.7597 euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan and Peter Dinkloh)