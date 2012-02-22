FRANKFURT Feb 22 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open unchanged on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0712 GMT. The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
ALLIANZ
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
The U.S. Justice Department has closed its investigation into whether Allianz violated a foreign bribery law through its insurance business in Indonesia and does not plan to bring charges, according to a letter reviewed by Reuters.
FRESENIUS
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Fresenius-owned APP Pharmaceuticals, to make preservative-free methotrexate, a drug used to treat children with leukemia.
TUI
Trading 1 percent lower in Frankfurt
BNP Paribas is managing the sale of 12.85 million shares in TUI in a price range between 6.05 euros and 6.30 euros apiece, Bloomberg reported, citing terms of the sale.
RHEINMETALL
Indicated 0.4 percent higher
The German automotive parts and defence group said its 2011 earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) rose 19 percent to 354 million euros ($469.6 million).
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.1 pct, S&P 500 +0.1 pct, Nasdaq -0.1 pct at Tuesday's close.
Nikkei +1 pct at Wednesday's close.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
RWE - Barclays has raised the stock to 'equal weight' from 'underweight'.
DRAEGERWERK - HSBC has raised the stock to 'overweight' from 'neutral'.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
February PMI due at 0828 GMT. Seen at 51.5 up from 51.0 in the previous month. Services PMI seen at 53.9 up from 53.7 in January.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.7539 euros) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde)