FRANKFURT Feb 23 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.1 percent lower on Thursday,
according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at
0645 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
ALLIANZ
Indicated 1.5 percent lower
The insurer kept its annual dividend at last year's level
after its fourth-quarter net profit of 492 million euros ($651
million) missed expectations, hurt by impairment charges on
Greek sovereign bonds.
COMMERZBANK
Indicated 6.3 percent lower
The lender wrote down its Greek sovereign debt a cumulative
74 percent by the end of last year, leaving it with a
fourth-quarter operating profit of 163 million euros as
Germany's second largest lender planned to shore up its capital
reserves.
Separately, a person close to the bank said on Wednesday the
European Commission may ban Commerzbank from making takeovers
for another year or two in return for allowing the German bank
to keep its Eurohypo division.
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
Deutsche Telekom posted a fourth-quarter net loss of 1.3
billion euros, dragged lower by impairments on its activities in
the United States and Greece.
MTU AERO ENGINES
Indicated 0.3 percent lower
The maker of components for aircraft engines is expected to
report its fourth-quarter adjusted earnings before interest and
tax rose 0.7 percent to 85.8 million euros. Poll:
Financial Times Deutschland reported that MTU Aero has
pulled out of the race to bid for Volvo AB's Volvo
Aero unit, worth an estimated 800 million euros.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -0.2 pct, S&P 500 -0.3 pct, Nasdaq
-0.5 pct at Wednesday's close.
Nikkei +0.4 pct at Thursday's close.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
February Ifo business climate due at 0900 GMT. Seen at
108.8, up from 108.3 in January. Current conditions seen at
116.4, up from 116.3.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
($1 = 0.7539 euros)
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan, Peter Dinkloh and Ludwig Burger)