FRANKFURT Feb 27 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.6 percent lower on Monday,
according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at
0705 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 0.8 pct lower
A deal to secure an 800 million euro ($1.1 billion) payment
from Deutsche Bank to settle its long drawn-out case with the
family of late media mogul Leo Kirch appears to be fading,
threatening to delay an end to one of Germany's most bitter
corporate disputes, according to several sources familiar with
the matter.
DEUTSCHE POST
Indicated 0.8 pct lower
German Economy Minister Philipp Roesler wants to limit
Deutsche Post's ability to influence the prices of stamps for
bulk mail, in order to boost competition.
PORSCHE
Indicated 1.0 pct lower
Porsche said on Friday it was recalling around 100,000 SUV
model "Cayenne" because the locking mechanism of the headlights
have to be fixed. The recall will be for the Cayennes built in
the middle of 2010.
RWE
Indicated 0.1 pct lower
The German utility denied on Saturday a German magazine
report which said it was in talks with Russia's InterRAO to buy
electricity produced from Russian nuclear power plants.
FRAPORT
Fraport indicated 1.3 pct lower
Lufthansa indicated 1.2 pct lower
Airfield workers at Frankfurt Airport will resume their
strike for five days from Sunday after their representatives and
airport operator Fraport failed to reach a pay deal
late on Friday, trade union GdF said on Saturday.
TUI
TUI indicated 0.8 pct lower
The German business of TUI's rival Thomas Cook has
had almost 1 percent fewer summer bookings than last year amid
higher prices, leading to flat sales, the head of Thomas Cook
Germany told magazine WirtschaftsWoche.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -0.01 pct, S&P 500 +0.2 pct, Nasdaq
+0.2 pct at Friday's close.
Nikkei -0.1 pct at Monday's close.
EURO ZONE DEBT CRISIS
The German parliament will almost certainly vote to endorse
a new Greek bailout package on Monday, but Chancellor Angela
Merkel may be forced to rely on opposition support to overcome a
determined band of rebels in her coalition.
