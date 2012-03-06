FRANKFURT, March 6 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open down 0.2 percent on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0723 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

MERCK

Indicated down 1.3 pct

Germany's Merck KGaA missed expectations with its fourth-quarter earnings due to sluggish demand for liquid crystals used in flat screens. Poll:

Related news

RWE

Indicated up 1.6 pct

RWE, Germany's second-biggest utility, plans to sell fewer assets after identifying another 1 billion euros ($1.32 billion) of cost cuts as it strives to cope with the country's decision to phase out nuclear power. Poll:

Related news

Daimler

Indicated up 0.1 pct

Daimler will recall more than 103,000 trucks in North America because of potentially faulty fuel lines, the United States National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said on Monday.

Related news

Volkswagen

Indicated down 0.2 pct

Volkswagen Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn said strong vehicle deliveries at the start of the year mean Europe's largest auto maker is on track to reach its goal of becoming the global number one.

Related news

AIR BERLIN

Indicated unchanged

Air Berlin, Germany's second largest airline, said passenger numbers fell 4.1 percent in February as it continued to cut back on seat numbers.

Related news

Duerr

Indicated up 0.5 pct

Heidelberger Druck

Indicated down 1.8 pct

Q-Cells

Indicated down 1.8 pct

The Frankfurt Stock Exchange operator Deutsche Boerse late on Monday said Duerr will replace Heidelberger Druckmaschinen in the German mid-cap index MDAX, and Euromicron will replace Q-cells in the technology index TecDAX as the indexes are reshuffled to reflect changes in share liquidity. The changes will be effective as of March 19, the exchange operator said.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones down 0.11 pct, S&P 500 down 0.39 pct, Nasdaq down 0.86 pct at Monday's close.

Nikkei closed down 0.6 pct.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.7557 euros) (Reporting by Edward Taylor and Peter Dinkloh)