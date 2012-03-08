The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.6 percent higher on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0710 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

BAYER

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

Bayer AG and Novartis AG are in various stages in bidding for Pfizer Inc's animal-health unit, according to news reports on Wednesday.

DEUTSCHE POST

Indicated 1.8 percent higher

Europe's biggest mail and express delivery company said it sees its operating profit improving to 2.5-2.6 billion euros ($3.3-3.4 billion) this year after demand for express delivery in Asia boosted its earnings in 2011.

HENKEL

Indicated 2.0 percent lower

The German consumer goods group flagged up more cost cuts to protect its profit margins as raw material prices rise and consumer confidence wanes.

FRAPORT

Indicated 1.1 percent lower

The German airport operator cut its guidance for passenger number growth at Frankfurt to under 4 percent in 2012 after a series of strikes hampered operations and put people off flying through the airport.

MERCK KGAA

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

Like Fresenius, Merck KGaA said it had also been asked by the Greek government to accept losses on its Greek government bonds. Merck is reviewing the request, a spokesman said on Wednesday. Merck's Greek bonds had a nominal value of 43.2 million euros and a book value of 10.9 million at the end of December.

EADS

Indicated 3.2 percent higher in Frankfurt

The company predicted a significant improvement in operating profit in 2012 as it posted better-than-expected 2011 earnings on the back of an improved commercial performance at Airbus and progress in bringing costs under control on its A380 superjumbo.

AIR BERLIN

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

Etihad is so far very satisfied with its partnership with Air Berlin, Etihad's chief commercial officer Peter Baumgartner told Reuters in an interview.

WIRECARD

Indicated 1.8 percent lower

The company announced a cap hike of 10 percent via an accelerated bookbuilding with institutional investors without pre-emptive rights.

ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS MEETINGS

INFINEON - Dividend of 0.12 euro/shr proposed

ANALYSTS' VIEW

KLOECKNER & CO - Nomura has cut the stock 'reduce' from 'buy'.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.6 pct, S&P 500 +0.7 pct, Nasdaq +0.9 pct at Wednesday's close.

Nikkei +2 pct at Thursday's close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

January industrial output due at 1100 GMT. Seen up 1.0 percent m/m, compared to a 2.9 percent drop in the previous month.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

