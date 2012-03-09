FRANKFURT, March 9 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.4 percent higher on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0714 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

GREECE

Greece said on Friday that 85.8 percent of private creditors had accepted its bond swap offer and that the rate would reach 95.7 percent with the use of collective action clauses to enforce the deal.

BAYER

Indicated 0.7 percent higher

The company has made a preliminary offer for Pfizer's veterinary medicine unit, Financial Times Deutschland reported, citing no sources.

The German company has entered the second bidding round, along with rival Novartis and at least another party, the paper added.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 1.4 percent higher

Germany's biggest lender took as much as 10 billion euros ($13.27 billion) of the ECB's emergency funding last week, Financial Times reported, citing investors briefed by the bank's finance director and investor relations executives.

Separately, private equity company Carlyle Group, which filed for an IPO last September, has added banks, including Deutsche Bank AG, to help with the sale, Bloomberg said, citing people familiar with the matter.

ALLIANZ

Indicated 0.9 percent higher

German insurer Allianz plans to bid for Gan Eurocourtage, a unit of French rival Groupama, the Financial Times Deutschland reported, citing unidentified sources in the insurance industry.

LINDE

Indicated 1.6 percent higher

The world's No. 2 industrial gases producer will plans a 13.6 percent rise in its full-year dividend after operating profit grew faster than expected last year, thanks to demand in emerging markets and cost cuts.

SIEMENS

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

German industrial conglomerate Siemens has settled charges of bribery with the Greek government, Sueddeutsche Zeitung newspaper reported, citing unidentified people within the company.

LUFTHANSA

Indicated 1.0 percent higher

Germany's largest airline will publish February traffic results.

Q-CELLS

Indicated 1.2 percent higher

Extraordinary shareholders meeting on financial restructuring.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS:

Carl Zeiss Meditec, proposed div 0.30 eur/shr

EX-DIVIDEND

INFINEON - 0.12 euros/share

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.6 pct, S&P 500 +1.0 pct, Nasdaq +1.2 pct at Thursday's close.

Nikkei +1.7 pct at Friday's close.

FMS WERTMANAGEMENT

Germany's FMS Wertmanagement confirmed late on Thursday that it was taking part in Greece's debt swap for private investors and said the nominal value of its involvement would be around 8.2 billion euros.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

February final inflation +0.7 percent m/m and +2.3 percent y/y.

January trade surplus at 14.2 billion euros, higher than the 13.5 billion Reuters poll.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

(Reporting by Harro ten Wolde and Christoph Steitz)