FRANKFURT, March 13 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.9 percent higher on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0705 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 1.2 percent higher
The company's premium car unit Audi is in talks to buy motorcycle maker Ducati, Financial Times Deutschland reported, citing people familiar with the matter. It cited one person as saying the price could be about 850 million euros ($1.1 billion), including 800 million euros in debt.
BMW
Indicated 0.9 percent higher
The German premium carmaker will hold its 2011 annual results press conference. Last week BMW said it suffered a 3.3 percent drop in quarterly earnings at its core autos business, as sales of its ageing 3-Series range lost momentum ahead of February's relaunch.
BAYER
Indicated 0.8 percent higher
Bayer has lost a landmark drug ruling in India, forcing it to grant a compulsory licence for its cancer treatment Nexavar to Natco Pharma in a move that could bring down the cost of other pricey medicines.
DEUTSCHE BANK, COMMERZBANK
Deutsche Bank indicated 1.4 percent higher
Commerzbank indicated 3.1 percent higher
German financial watchdog BaFin has slapped fines on German banks for 10 cases of failing to provide retail customers with minutes of their meetings with financial advisers, Handelsblatt daily reported, citing a spokeswoman for BaFin. The maximum fine BaFin can impose is 50,000 euros, it said.
MUNICH RE
Indicated 1 percent higher
The world's biggest reinsurer said the Greek bond swap will prompt only a limited hit to its earnings this year, while 2012 net profit is seen more than tripling to 2.5 billion euros.
EADS
Indicated 1 percent higher in Frankfurt
The World Trade Organization upheld the bulk of a ruling that Boeing received billions of dollars of subsidies to compete with Europe's Airbus EAD.PA, as both sides once again claimed victory in a long-running trade row.
SALZGITTER
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
The German steelmaker adjusted the exchange ratio of a bond, exchangeable into shares of Aurubis in 2017, after Aurubis's AGM approved a cash dividend payment of 1.20 euros per share. The adjusted exchange ratio amounts to about 1,071.1 euros, Salzgitter said.
DEUTSCHE BETEILIGUNGS AG
Indicated 0.9 percent higher
The German private equity firm will publish first-quarter results.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.3 pct, S&P 500 +0.02 pct, Nasdaq -0.3 pct at Monday's close.
Nikkei +0.1 pct at Tuesday's close.
IPO
Novaled, a tiny German high-tech lighting company, aims to list shares on the Nasdaq in coming months and has mandated Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs to prepare the flotation, two people close to the matter said.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
March ZEW economic sentiment due at 1000 GMT. Seen at 10.0, up from 5.3 in February. ZEW current conditions seen to rise to 42.5 from 40.3.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.7610 euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan and Harro ten Wolde)