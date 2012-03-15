FRANKFURT, March 15 The DAX top-30
index looked set to open 0.2 percent higher on
Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang &
Schwarz at 0720 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move
German stocks:
HEIDELBERGCEMENT
Indicated 1.5 percent higher
The German cement maker forecast operating profit will
increase for the third year in a row in 2012 due to rising
demand in all its markets except Western Europe and a further
round of cost cuts.
BASF
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
The company's oil and gas production unit Wintershall will
issue its 2011 annual report.
LUFTHANSA
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
Germany's biggest airline warned its operating profit
would likely slip in 2012 due to economic uncertainty, high fuel
prices and possible labour disputes.
K+S AG
Indicated 3.0 percent higher
Quarterly earnings and sales at the Potash fertiliser
maker surpassed expectations on higher prices for fertiliser
minerals.
Seperately the supervisory board of German potash miner
appointed a former Hochtief manager as finance chief
and nominated its chairman for a further term. The head of its
potash business, Joachim Felker, will furthermore retire upon
completion of his contract on Sept. 30.
CAR MAKERS
VW indicated 0.7 percent higher
BMW indicated 0.7 percent higher
Daimler indicated 0.4 percent higher
An extra working day for the leap year failed to
prevent a further monthly decline in the euro zone's car market,
which shrank in February by 11.8 percent from the year-earlier
month, the European auto industry group ACEA said on Thursday.
PROSIEBENSAT1 MEDIA
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
Chief Executive Thomas Ebeling sold 129,582 shares worth
some 2.53 million euros, the broadcaster said.
BILFINGER BERGER
Indicated 0.6 percent higher
Cevian Capital now holds 15.01 pct of its shares, the
company said.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
BAYER - JPMorgan has cut the stock to
'neutral' from 'overweight'.
(Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner and Harro ten Wolde)