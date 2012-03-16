FRANKFURT, March 16 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open unchanged on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0712 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated unchanged

The company is set to propose Stuart Lewis to replace Hugo Baenziger as chief risk officer at a supervisory board meeting on Friday, two sources close to the supervisory board said late on Thursday.

BAYER

Indicated unchanged

The company has made a non-binding offer for the animal health business of Pfizer Inc, even though it believes a spin-off is more likely, a German paper reported in an article to be published in its Friday edition.

SAP

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

The company says it intends to become a major provider of database software in a move that would heat up its long-running rivalry with Oracle Corp, led by Silicon Valley billionaire Larry Ellison.

DOUGLAS

Indicated unchanged

German books to perfumes retailer Douglas Holding has no plans to sell its bookshop chain Thalia, it said on Thursday.

AIR BERLIN

Indicated 2.2 percent lower

Germany's second-largest airline posted a 2011 net loss of 266 million euros, after a loss of 97 million a year earlier.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.4 pct, S&P 500 +0.6 pct, Nasdaq +0.5 pct at Thursday's close.

Nikkei +0.1 pct at Friday's close.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

