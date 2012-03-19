FRANKFURT, March 19 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent higher on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0705 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

ALLIANZ

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

PIMCO CEO Mohamed El-Erian told weekly Der Spiegel, when asked about talk that PIMCO could be spun off from its parent: "That is total nonsense".

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

Outgoing chief executive Josef Ackermann said he had no plans for further jobs besides several prominent European-based board seats such as Swedish family-run Investor and German group Siemens.

E.ON

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

The utility denied a report that its coal plant project in Datteln may be scrapped, adding it expects the plant to start operations next year.

METRO AG

Indicated 1.0 percent lower

The retailer is not in a rush to resume efforts to divest its Kaufhof chain of department stores after suspending sales talks in January, its chief executive said.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 0.2 percent lower

German luxury carmaker Audi is on the brink of acquiring Italian motorcycle maker Ducati for around 870-875 million euros ($1.15 billion), a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday.

DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA

Indicated unchanged

The state court in Cologne has forced Lufthansa to undo changes to its frequent travellers programme as the company gave to little notice of the changes to its customers, Financial Times Deutschland reported, citing the court.

SAP

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

German magazine WirtschaftsWoche reported, citing a spokesman for the software maker, is moving the development of its "business by design" to India.

PORSCHE

Indicated 1.0 percent higher

The sportscar maker is adding a third shift to production of its 911 Carrera model to raise output to at least 180 vehicles per day from currently 160 to meet strong demand, Wirtschafts Woche magazine reported, citing no sources.

EADS

Indicated unchanged in Frankfurt

Eurocopter, the world's largest maker of helicopters for civilian use and a unit of EADS, plans to expand its production in Germany, German weekly magazine Wirtschafts Woche reported, citing Chief Executive Lutz Bertling.

Separately, the executive vice president of programmes at Airbus told a German magazine that Airbus will need years to get past problems with wing cracks on its flagship A380 passenger jet.

PROSIEBENSAT1

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

The commercial broadcaster is to buy a majority stake in British movie and television producer Endor from producer Hilary Bevan Jones and is in talks to make acquisitions in the United States.

FREENET

Indicated 0.7 percent higher

The telecommunications company may look at opportunities for smaller acquisitions but has no plans for big purchases, finance chief Joachim Preisig told Boersen-Zeitung.

INDEX CHANGES AS OF MARCH 19:

MDAX

IN: DUERR

OUT: HEIDELBERGER DRUCK

TECDAX :

IN: EUROMICRON

OUT: Q-CELLS

SDAX

IN: HEIDELBERGER DRUCK

OUT: DUERR

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.2 pct, S&P 500 +0.1 pct, Nasdaq flat at Friday's close.

Nikkei +0.1 pct at Monday's close.

BONDS

Siag Schaaf Industrie AG, issuer of a 50 million euro bond maturing in 2016, has said it plans file for insolvency on Monday. The company makes the towers on which wind turbines are mounted.

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.7592 euros) (Reporting by Marilyn Gerlach, Maria Sheahan and Christoph Steitz)