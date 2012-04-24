FRANKFURT, April 24 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.7 percent higher on Tuesday,
according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at
0605 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 1.0 percent higher
Watson Pharmaceuticals aims to announce an agreement
to buy Actavis, in which Deutsche Bank is a major debt holder,
for around $6 billion on Wednesday, sources familiar with the
matter said.
Separately, British fund manager Hermes wants other
shareholders of Deutsche Bank to reprimand the bank's
supervisory board over executive pay and the handling of a
change in leadership, the Financial Times reported.
Related news
INFINEON
Indicated 1.6 percent higher
Peer Texas Instruments Inc forecast second-quarter
revenue growth ahead of Wall Street estimates, signaling the end
of a prolonged inventory-related decline in demand for its
chips.
Related news
EADS
Indicated 0.9 percent higher in Frankfurt
Boeing Co has pulled ahead of Airbus in a race to win
an aircraft order potentially worth more than $15 billion at
list value with United Continental Holdings, industry
sources said.
Related news
TUI AG
Indicated 1.3 percent higher
German shipping company Hapag-Lloyd, owned 22
percent by TUI, is in no hurry to try again to list on the stock
market. "We have all the time in the world for an initial public
offering. There is no pressure at all to do something," a source
close to Hapag's owners told Reuters.
Related news
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -0.8 pct, S&P 500 -0.8 pct, Nasdaq
-1.0 pct at Monday's close.
Nikkei -0.8 pct at Tuesday's close.
ANNUAL GENERAL SHAREHOLDERS MEETINGS
GEA - 0.55 euros/shr proposed
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE - HSBC has initiated
coverage with an 'overweight' rating and a 61 euro price target.
EUROZONE SOVEREIGN DEBT CRISIS
Greece's ability to recover competitive economic standing
will be severely constrained if it continues to use the euro,
and other indebted euro zone countries will likely face similar
struggles, Hans-Werner Sinn, president of Germany's prominent
Ifo economics institute said.
Related news
GERMAN ECONOMY
The German government will slightly raise its economic
growth forecasts for 2012 and 2013, Die Welt newspaper reported
in an advance copy of an article to be published on Tuesday.
The government sees growth this year between 0.6-0.9
percent, after a previous forecast of 0.7 percent, and growth
next year of 1.6-1.9 percent, up from a previous forecast of 1.6
percent, the paper said.
Related news
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS
(Reporting by Jonathan Gould and Harro ten Wolde)