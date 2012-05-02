FRANKFURT May 2 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 1.0 percent higher on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0625 GMT.

E.ON

Indicated 1.3 percent higher

The group expects to finalise the sale of its gas distribution network in May, its chief financial officer told a German paper, adding the German utility's asset sale programme could exceed the targeted volume of 15 billion euros ($20 billion).

LUFTHANSA

Indicated 0.7 percent higher

The German airline aims to present shareholders at its annual meeting on May 8 with a new designated finance chief who will be promoted from within the company's own management, a German newspaper reported.

Separately, the head of Lufthansa's fleet management said he is not happy with the weight of Boeing Co's 747-8 jumbo, but that will not restrict the use of the airline's newest aircraft.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 1.1 percent higher

The automotive group's Swedish truck unit Scania proposed VW Chairman Ferdinand Piech to its board. Volkswagen of America said April sales rose 31.5 percent.

BMW AUDI

BMW indicated 1.3 percent higher

Audi indication not available

German premium car makers enjoyed a significant rise in U.S. car sales last month with Volkswagen's Audi brand reporting a 15 percent rise while rival BMW said its BMW-branded vehicle sales were up 12 percent compared with the same month last year.

DAIMLER

Indicated 1.3 percent higher

The company reported April sales of 22,326 for its Mercedes-Benz models, a 23.8 percent gain over April 2011.

FUCHS PETROLUB

Indicated 2.9 percent higher

The company said first-quarter earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of 72.5 million euros, compared with 67.4 million in the year-earlier period.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.5 pct, S&P 500 +0.6 pct, Nasdaq +0.1 pct at Tuesday's close.

Nikkei +0.3 pct at Wednesday's close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

Markit/BME Mfg PMI due 0753 GMT. Seen at 46.3, according to a Reuters poll.

Unemployment figures due 0755 GMT. Seasonally adjusted unemployment rate seen at 6.7 percent.

