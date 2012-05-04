FRANKFURT May 4 The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Friday:

LINDE

Q1 results due. The industrial gases company is expected to report its first-quarter adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 6.2 percent to 808 million euros ($1.06 billion). Poll:

WACKER CHEMIE

Q1 results due. The world's No.2 maker of polysilicon is expected to report its first-quarter EBITDA fell 40 percent to 211 million euros. Poll:

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

LINDE - 2.50 eur/shr dividend proposed

SOFTWARE AG - 0.46 eur/shr dividend proposed

EX-DIVIDEND

E.ON - 1.00 eur/shr

HEIDELBERGCEMENT - 0.35 eur/shr

HANNOVER RE - 2.10 eur/shr

HUGO BOSS - 2.89 eur per preference shr

MTU AERO ENGINES - 1.20 eur/shr

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.5 pct, S&P 500 -0.8 pct, Nasdaq -1.2 pct at Thursday's close.

Nikkei closed due to publish holiday.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

Markit Services PMI for April due at 0753 GMT. Seen at 52.6, unchanged from March.

($1 = 0.7603 euros)