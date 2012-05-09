FRANKFURT May 9 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.6 percent higher on Wednesday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0622 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
COMMERZBANK
Indicated 1.2 percent higher
Germany's second biggest lender fell short of market
expectations for net profit in the first quarter as the bank was
hit by weak trading.
E.ON
Indicated 0.9 percent higher
Germany's No.1 utility said sales in the first quarter rose
28 percent to 35.7 billion euros ($46.39 billion), pointing to a
strong performance at its energy trading and renewable energy
units.
ALLIANZ
Indicated 0.8 percent higher
Q1 results. The German insurer is expected to report its
first-quarter net profit rose by nearly half to 1.273 billion
euros. Poll:
HENKEL
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
The consumer goods company said more price increases would
help it meet its 2012 guidance as it reported a slightly lower
than expected 4.7 percent rise in first-quarter revenue.
K+S
Indicated 1.4 percent higher
The German potash and salt miner reported a slump in
first-quarter underlying operating profit that nonetheless
exceeded expectations as demand for potash fertilisers increased
towards the end of the quarter.
Separately, it said late on Tuesday it was selling its
nitrogen fertiliser unit to Eurochem, strengthening its focus on
salt and potash mining.
AXEL SPRINGER
Indicated 0.4 percent higher
The publisher kept its outlook after reporting
better-than-expected first-quarter earnings thanks to its
digital outlets.
BRENNTAG
Up 0.1 percent in Frankfurt
The German chemicals distributor affirmed its outlook after
posting first-quarter operating profit that met expectations.
CELESIO
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
The drugs distributor said it was taking an impairment
charge of 45 million euros ($58.5 million) on services provider
Pharmexx, as it released first-quarter earnings ahead of
schedule.
DOUGLAS
Indicated 0.6 percent lower
Germans books to perfumes retailer Douglas lowered
its guidance for the current year as it reported second quarter
results hurt by restructuring costs for its books division.
FRAPORT
Indicated 0.5 percent higher
The operator of Frankfurt airport said operating profit at
its ground handling segment could fall in 2012 due to a higher
than expected pay deal and turbulent freight markets.
KLOECKNER & CO
Indicated 1.4 percent lower
Europe's biggest independent steel trader said it would only
reach its 2012 profit target if Europe's economy improved in the
second half of the year.
LANXESS
Indicated 0.6 percent higher
The rubber chemicals specialist said it sees 2012 EBITDA
excluding one-offs rising 5-10 percent after reporting
consensus-beating first-quarter results.
SYMRISE
Indicated 0.5 percent higher
The German scents and flavours maker raised its 2012 sales
outlook, saying it was more upbeat on the year after a strong
first quarter. It said it now sees sales up 3-5 percent this
year, with an EBITDA margin of about 20 percent.
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS
K+S - Proposed dividend 1.30 eur/shr
ALLIANZ - Proposed dividend 4.50 eur/shr
DEUTSCHE POST - Proposed dividend 0.70 eur/shr
FREENET - Proposed dividend 1.00 eur/shr
EX-DIVIDEND
LUFTHANSA - dividend 0.25 eur/shr
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -0.6 pct, S&P 500 -0.4 pct, Nasdaq
-0.4 pct at Tuesday's close.
Nikkei -1.5 pct at Wednesday's close.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German exports and imports both rose to record monthly
levels in March, data showed on Wednesday, in another signal
that Europe's largest economy is fending off the euro zone debt
crisis far better than others.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS
($1 = 0.7695 euros)
(By Victoria Bryan and Maria Sheahan)