FRANKFURT May 11 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.9 percent lower on Friday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0615 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 1.3 percent lower
A Deutsche Bank mortgage unit has agreed to pay $202.3
million to settle a civil fraud case brought by the U.S. Justice
Department, one of the biggest government lawsuits over risky
mortgage practices.
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
T-Mobile USA CEO Philipp Humm said his company was not
interested in wireless airwaves that its biggest rival, Verizon
Wireless, has offered to sell.
DAIMLER
Indicated 0.9 percent lower
Daimler's Smart brand of two-seater cars is to add electric
scooters to its range from 2014, following up on this year's
launch of a new battery-powered version of its Smart ForTwo car,
it said on Thursday.
FRESENIUS
Indicated 4.8 percent lower
Fresenius SE said it plans to raise 1 billion euros ($1.3
billion) by selling 13.8 million new ordinary shares to
institutional investors to help finance its takeover of hospital
operator Rhoen Klinikum.
E.ON
Indicated 0.2 percent lower
A consortium led by French utility GDF Suez has
made a firm offer to buy E.ON's gas pipeline network, which
Germany's No. 1 utility has put up for sale, French daily Les
Echos reported, citing unnamed sources.
IVG IMMOBILIEN
Indicated 0.6 percent lower
The company reported a smaller-than-expected net loss for
the first quarter, citing progress of its major project "The
Squaire" at Frankfurt's airport and first rental income from the
building. Poll:
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN
Indicated 0.4 percent lower
The company said its first quarter group profit rose to 14.4
million euros in the first quarter.
IPOs
Rockwood Holdings Inc and Finnish partner Kemira Oyj
are preparing to float their titanium dioxide (TiO2)
unit Sachtleben, possibly as early as the third quarter, people
familiar with the plans said on Thursday.
ANNUAL GENERAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETINGS
FRESENIUS SE - proposed dividend 0.95 eur/shr
FRAPORT - proposed dividend 1.25 eur/shr
EX-DIVIDEND
ADIDAS - Dividend 1.00 eur/shr
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE - Dividend 0.69 eur/shr
BILFINGER BERGER - Dividend 3.40 eur/shr
SGL CARBON - Dividend 0.20 eur/shr
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.2 pct, S&P 500 +0.3 pct, Nasdaq
-0.04 pct at Thursday's close.
Nikkei -0.5 pct at 0457 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German final inflation data for April. Consumer price index
+0.2 pct m/m, +2.1 pct y/y. Reuters poll wass for +0.1 pct m/m
and up 2.0 pct y/y.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
(Reporting by Jonathan Gould)