FRANKFURT May 16 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 1.0 percent lower on Wednesday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0616 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
EURO ZONE
Attempts to form a government in Greece collapsed on
Tuesday, jolting financial markets at the prospect that leftists
opposed to the terms of an EU bailout could sweep to victory in
a June election and tip the euro zone deeper into crisis.
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA, AIR BERLIN
Lufthansa indicated 1.0 percent lower
Air Berlin indicated 0.2 percent higher
The opening of Berlin's new airport may be delayed until
spring 2013, German daily Bild reported. The airport said this
month the opening would be pushed back by up to three months
from the planned date of June 3.
A spokesman for Lufthansa said Germany's biggest airline
would look at any acquisition opportunities but was focusing on
its existing business and its savings programme at the moment.
The Financial Times earlier said Lufthansa was interested in
purchasing Portugal's flag carrier TAP.
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM
Indicated 0.2 percent lower
The company's unit T-Mobile USA, the fourth largest U.S.
mobile provider, said it is cutting another 900 jobs to preserve
cash for investment in its network after its proposed $39
billion purchase by AT&T Inc failed late last year due to
regulatory opposition.
E.ON
Indicated 0.8 percent lower
A consortium led by Australia's Macquarie Group has
emerged as the frontrunner to buy Open Grid Europe, the gas
distribution network of Germany's top utility, several sources
involved in the process told Reuters on Tuesday.
EADS
Indicated 0.3 percent higher in Frankfurt
The Airbus parent took a charge of 158 million euros ($202
million) connected with wing cracks on the A380 superjumbo as it
posted better-than-expected first-quarter results on Wednesday.
ANNUAL GENERAL SHAREHOLDERS MEETINGS
AIXTRON - 0.25 euros/share dividend proposal
BMW - 2.30 euros/share dividend proposal
CELESIO - 0.25 euros/share dividend proposal
DEUTSCHE BOERSE - 2.30 euros/share dividend
proposal
WACKER CHEMIE - 2.20 euros/share dividend proposal
EX-DIVIDEND
SYMRISE - dividend 0.62 euros/share
PRO7SAT1 - dividend 1.17 euros/share
LANXESS - dividend 0.85 euros/share
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -0.5 pct, S&P 500 -0.6 pct, Nasdaq
-0.3 pct at Tuesday's close.
Nikkei -1.1 pct at Wednesday's close.
BANKS
Around 20 of Europe's biggest banks are to discuss plans to
challenge the dominance of the top three credit ratings
agencies, the Financial Times reported.
($1 = 0.7828 euros)
(By Christiaan Hetzner and Edward Taylor)