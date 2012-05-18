FRANKFURT May 18 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.9 percent lower on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0628 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
BMW
Indicated 1.3 percent lower
The maker of luxury cars is examining whether to build new production sites in Mexico and eastern Europe, Handelsblatt reported, citing company sources.
DEUTSCHE BOERSE
Indicated 0.3 percent lower
The stock exchange operator said it had entered a cooperation agreement with the China Financial Futures Exchange to share knowledge and information, including an employee exchange programme.
HUGO BOSS
Indicated 0.9 percent lower
The fashion house plans to open about 60 new stores in China's mainland over the next three years, in addition to its 86 stores there, CEO Claus-Dietrich Lahrs told The Wall Street Journal's Europe edition.
SOLAR
The United States hit Chinese solar companies with punitive import tariffs of 30 percent or more on Thursday, ruling they had dumped cut-price solar panels into the U.S. market.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -1.2 pct, S&P 500 -1.5 pct, Nasdaq -2.1 pct at Thursday's close.
Nikkei -3 pct at Friday's close.
IPO
Beauty company Coty Inc is preparing an initial public offering, its chairman told a German newspaper.
Separately, Goldrooster AG, the holding company of sports fashion company Goldrooster Group, said its shares will be listed in the Entry Standard of Frankfurt's stock exchange as of May 18.
ANZAG
The head of Anzag owner Alliance Boots, Stefano Pessina, told Handelsblatt he may at some point buy the remaining shares in the drugs distributor, adding this was not certain. He also said renaming Anzag to Alliance could make sense but was not a priority.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
April producer prices +0.2 pct m/m and +2.4 percent y/y. Reuters poll was for 0.3 pct m/m and +2.6 pct y/y.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS