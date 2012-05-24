FRANKFURT May 24 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open +0.9 percent lower on Wednesday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0629 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks on Thursday:
BAYER
Indicated 1.2 pct lower
A U.S. advisory panel to the FDA voted against approving the
German drugmaker's Xarelto blood thinner drug for people with
acute coronary syndrome. The FDA usually follows panel
recommendations, although it is not required to, and a final
decision is expected by the end of June.
Separately, Bayer submitted a new drug application for the
treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer
RWE
Indicated 1.2 percent higher
The German utility, part of a consortium backing the Nabucco
gas pipeline project to carry Caspian area gas to Europe,
favours a proposed shorter route, board member Leonhard Birnbaum
told Reuters in an interview.
SIEMENS
Indicated 0.7 percent higher
The group said it will invest up to $1 billion in Brazil by
2017 to buld up its business there. Siemens had previously said
it would spend $600 million by 2016.
Separately, Chief Executive Peter Loescher expects the euro
to survive the continent's debt crisis, but he said it is
unclear if Greece will remain in the monetary union over the
long term.
BMW
Indicated 0.9 percent higher
The world's biggest premium carmaker expects its China sales
to rise 25-30 percent this year, Chief Financial Officer
Friedrich Eichiner told reporters in Beijing on Thursday.
The Swiss Competition Commission is fining the carmaker 156
million Swiss francs for preventing direct and parallel imports.
EURO ZONE
Three officials told Reuters the instruction to have plans
in place for a Greek exit was agreed on Monday during a
teleconference of the Eurogroup Working Group (EWG) - experts
who work for euro zone finance ministers.
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM - Proposed dividend 0.70 eur/shr
SALZGITTER - Proposed dividend 0.45 eur/shr
EX-DIVIDEND
METRO - Dividend 1.35 eur/shr
SAP - Dividend 0.75 eur/shr
VOSSLOH - Dividend 2.50 eur/shr
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -0.05 pct, S&P 500 +0.17 pct, Nasdaq
+0.39 at Wednesday's close.
Nikkei finished trading up 0.08 pct.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German Q1 detailed GDP confirmed flash estimates that the
economy grew by 0.5 pct quarter-on-quarter thanks to higher
exports.
May flash PMI due at 0728 GMT
May Ifo index due at 0800 GMT. Business climate seen at
109.4, down from 109.9 in April. Current conditions seen at
117.4, down from 117.5 in the previous month
