FRANKFURT May 25 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.4 percent lower on Friday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0628 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
IPO
The owners of Evonik on Friday confirmed they
plan to list the shares of the specialty chemicals company on
the Frankfurt stock exchange, in what will likely be one of the
largest German share offerings this summer.
Separately, IFR reported that Evonik plans to raise between
3.5 billion euros ($4.40 billion) and 4.5 billion euros.
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 0.4 percent lower
Volkswagen will not pressure workers at its U.S. plant to
join the United Auto Workers union. Instead, the UAW is relying
heavily on the IG Metall to help it organize German-owned U.S.
plants a top labour official said.
EX-DIVIDEND
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM - dividend 0.70 eur/shr
SALZGITTER - dividend 0.45 eur/shr
SOLARWORLD - dividend 0.09 eur/shr
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.3 pct, S&P 500 +0.1 pct, Nasdaq
-0.4 percent at Thursday's close.
Nikkei +0.2 pct at Friday's close.
HDI
German insurer HDI-Gerling International Holdings
and Canada's Intact Insurance and have emerged as
top contenders to buy a 26 percent stake in the non-life insurer
of India's Reliance Capital, the Mint reported on
Friday.
SCHLECKER
A creditor meeting is scheduled for Friday to decide over
the insolvent drugstore company's future and possibly pick a
buyer for what's left of the chain, which has closed 2,000 of
its outlets.
Separately, a person close to Nicolas Berggruen said the
U.S.-German investor, who also owns German department store
chain Karstadt, is interested in buying
Schlecker.
EURO ZONE
Germany's government and opposition parties edged closer on
Thursday towards a compromise deal that would pave the way for
parliamentary approval of Europe's new fiscal pact and permanent
bailout fund.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German consumer morale held steady going into June, the GfK
market research group said on Friday, as business cycle
expectations shot up despite renewed euro zone turbulence.
($1 = 0.7948 euros)
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger and Edward Taylor)