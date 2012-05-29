FRANKFURT May 29 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.8 percent higher on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0621 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

RHOEN-KLINIKUM

Indicated 0.1 pct higher

Management at the German hospital operator recommended that shareholders accept a 3.1 billion euro ($3.89 billion) takeover offer by Fresenius SE, though described a 90 percent acceptance threshold set by the bidder as a "high hurdle" to the deal.

Related news

THYSSENKRUPP VOESTALPINE

ThyssenKrupp indicated 0.8 pct higher

Financial Times Deutschland (FTD) reported that a cartel of rail track makers has cased a damage of 500 million euros, citing joint preliminary calculations of German rail company Deutsche Bahn with some of the cartel's former members. ThyssenKrupp and Voestalpine have been subject to the antitrust probe into price fixing.

Related news

LUFTHANSA

Indicated 1.1 pct higher

At least 80 of the 600 Pilots at Lufthansa's Austrian subsidiary AUA have resigned in protest against the group's restructuring programme, FTD reported, citing AUA works council sources.

Related news

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

U.S. markets were closed on Monday for Memorial Day.

Nikkei +0.5 pct at 0544 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

Preliminary German inflation data for May due. Inflation seen slowing slightly to 2.0 percent on an annual basis, with slight month-on-month deflation of 0.1 percent.

Also, import prices for April due at 0600 GMT. Seen down 0.3 percent month-on-month and up 2.6 percent year-on-year.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.7976 euros) (Reporting by Andreas Cremer and Ludwig Burger)