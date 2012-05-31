FRANKFURT May 31 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open unchanged on Thursday, according to premarket
data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0620 GMT. The following
are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
Germany's flagship lender will present its new leadership
duo to shareholders at the annual general meeting held in
Frankfurt on Thursday.
Volkswagen
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
The carmaker said early on Thursay it agreed with German
labour leaders on a pay deal. It plans to publish the outcome of
the wage negotiations at a press conference at 0900 GMT.
MUNICH RE ALLIANZ HANNOVER RE
Munich Re indicated 0.2 percent higher, Allianz -0.2 pct,
Hannover Re indicated flat
Insurers could have to pay out as much as 700 million euros
($880 million) as a result of earthquakes that hit northern
Italy this month, risk-modelling agency Eqecat said on
Wednesday.
NORDEX
Indicated 4 percent higher
The United States imposed preliminary duties as high as 26
percent on wind towers from China on Wednesday, putting German
wind-power company Nordex at a relative advantage over its
Chinese rivals in the U.S. market.
RETAIL
German unlisted retail group REWE is expected to announce a
deal to buy a majority stake in Czech tour operator EXIM tours,
a source close to the deal said on Wednesday.
Separately, insolvent German drugstore chain Schlecker has
sold its French unit Schlecker SNC to rival French retailer
Systeme U, Schlecker said on Wednesday.
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS
DEUTSCHE BANK - proposed dividend 0.75 eur/shr
EX-DIVIDEND
STADA - dividend 0.37 eur/shr
BAYWA - dividend 0.60 eur/shr
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -1.3 pct, S&P 500 -1.4 pct, Nasdaq
-1.2 pct at Wednesday's close.
Nikkei -1.4 pct at 0500 GMT.
GERMAN SWISS TAX DEAL
Switzerland's parliament on Thursday gave the green light
for a German-Swiss tax deal, a crucial step which could pave the
way for Germany to raise billions of extra euros from previously
undeclared funds.
EUROZONE
The option of issuing joint euro zone sovereign debt to help
stimulate growth in Europe remains on the table, Eurogroup
President Jean-Claude Juncker, said on Wednesday.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German retail sales rose more than expected in April on a
monthly basis, up 0.6 percent in real terms, preliminary data
showed on Thursday.
Separately, German May jobless figures due at 0755 GMT.
Number of jobless seen down by 5,000 on a seasonally adjusted
basis, adjusted unemployment rate seen at 6.8 percent.
