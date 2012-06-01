FRANKFURT, June 1 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.2 percent lower on Friday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0610 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 0.5 percent lower
Volkswagen's chief Martin Winterkorn intends to overhaul the
management board to prepare for 2018, when VW aims to be the
world's biggest and most profitable carmaker, selling more than
10 million vehicles, sources said on Thursday.
Deutsche Bank
Indicated 2.6 percent lower
Deutsche Bank AG said on Thursday it was the
winning bidder of a portfolio of loans with a face value of $911
million sold by Capmark Financial Group Inc, ending a
fiercely competitive auction process that attracted hedge funds
and private equity players.
The shares trade 0.75 euros per share ex-dividend.
Deutsche Boerse
No indication
Germany's ruling coalition plans to clamp down on ultra-fast
trading in a move that could serve as an indicator for lawmakers
in Brussels in their own efforts to regulate a sector often
blamed for exacerbating turmoil in financial markets.
EADS <EAD.DE|>
Indicated unchanged
The European aerospace group may get its own banking licence
amid concerns about rating downgrades in Europe's banking
sector, departing chief financial officer Hans Peter Ring told
German daily Financial Times Deutschland.
EURO ZONE
The European Central Bank stepped up pressure on Thursday
for a joint guarantee on bank deposits across the euro zone,
saying Europe needed new tools to fight bank runs as the bloc's
debt crisis drives investors to flee risk.
The European Commission's top economic official, Olli Rehn,
warned that the single currency area could disintegrate without
stronger crisis-fighting mechanisms and tough fiscal discipline.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -0.21 pct, S&P 500 -0.23 pct, Nasdaq
-0.35 pct at Thursday's close.
Nikkei -1.2 pct at Friday's close.
EX-DIVIDEND
DEUTSCHE BANK - dividend 0.75 eur/shr
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
May Manufacturing PMI due at 0753 GMT. Seen unchanged at
45.0.
(Reporting by Harro ten Wolde and Edward Taylor)