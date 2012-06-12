FRANKFURT, June 12 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent lower on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0624 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

May traffic figures due at 1100 GMT.

EADS

Indicated 0.7 percent lower in Frankfurt

Boeing reeled off targets including an unusual pledge to sell 1,000 jets this year, putting it on course to recover leadership of the $100 billion global jet market amid growing tensions with its rival Airbus.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

GAGFAH - proposed dividend 0.10 eur/shr

JUNGHEINRICH - proposed dividend 0.76 eur/shr

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -1.1 pct, S&P 500 -1.3 pct, Nasdaq -1.7 pct at Monday's close.

Nikkei -1.0 pct at Tuesday's close.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

DEUTSCHE BANK - Societe Generale raises the stock to "buy" from "hold" and cuts its price target to 36 euros from 38 euros.

DEUTSCHE POST - HSBC starts the stock with "overweight".

E.ON - UBS raises the stock to "buy" from "neutral".

FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE - UBS adds the stock to its European bio & medtech most preferred list.

RWE - UBS cuts its price target on the stock to 30 euros from 36 euros, with a "neutral" recommendation.

IPO

Prospects for Evonik's second IPO attempt dimmed on Monday as investors made it clear that proposed valuations for the German speciality chemical company were too high, saying only a big discount to listed peers might do the trick.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Edward Taylor and Maria Sheahan)