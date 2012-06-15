FRANKFURT, June 15 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.4 percent higher on Friday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0625 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
EURO ZONE
Central banks from major economies stand ready to take
steps, including coordinated action, to stabilise markets as
world economies prepare for a possible financial storm or public
panic after cliffhanger elections in Greece this weekend.
BILFINGER BERGER
Indicated 0.5 percent higher
German building and industrial service provider aims to
expand its reach in foreign markets through acquisitions, its
chief executive told a German newspaper.
HOCHTIEF
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
The construction group expects the Canadian market to grow
faster than the United States in the coming years, Lars Leitner,
head of strategy at Hochtief's U.S. unit Turner, told Financial
Times Deutschland in an interview.
ENERGIE BADEN-WUERTTEMBERG (ENBW)
Indication not available
German utility EnBW plans to raise at least 820 million
euros ($1.03 billion) in fresh capital through a rights issue
financed almost entirely from public coffers.
RENEWABLES
General Electric aims to double its order intake in
Germany's energy market within the next three years, Stephan
Reimelt, the head of General Electric's German energy business
told Boersen-Zeitung in an interview.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +1.2 pct, S&P 500 +1.1 pct, Nasdaq
+0.6 pct at Thursday's close.
Nikkei +0.01 pct at Friday's close.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
($1 = 0.7939 euros)
(Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner and Christoph Steitz)