FRANKFURT, June 19 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.1 percent lower on Tuesday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0630 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
EURO ZONE DEBT CRISIS
The German constitutional court is due to rule around 0800
GMT on whether the German government took the appropriate legal
steps to inform parliament about the creation of the European
Stability Mechanism.
ADIDAS
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
A New York man has sued a unit of Adidas, claiming he was
duped about the potential fitness benefits of a line of shoes
designed to mimic the effect of running barefoot.
E.ON
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
Sweden's Ringhals-2 nuclear reactor was shut down on Monday
afternoon due to oil leakage from a transformer. The
865-megawatt (MW) pressurized water reactor is one of four at
the plant, which is 70 percent owned by Swedish state energy
group Vattenfall and 30 percent by E.ON.
SAP
Indicated 0.8 percent higher
Oracle Corp reported stronger-than-expected
quarterly profit on Monday, releasing the results three days
ahead of schedule after news of the pending departure of a
senior sales executive fueled concerns that business was
stagnating.
KABEL DEUTSCHLAND
Indicated 0.5 percent higher
Germany's biggest cable company said it successfully placed
a 400 million euro ($503 million) bond with a five-year maturity
and a coupon of 6.5 percent.
PORSCHE
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
Barclays trimmed the price target of Porsche SE to 54 euros
from 55 and reaffirmed its overweight recommendation.
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS
SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES - no dividend proposed
BECHTLE - proposed dividend 1.00 eur/shr
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -0.2 pct, S&P 500 +0.1 pct, Nasdaq
+0.8 pct at Monday's close.
Nikkei -0.8 pct at Tuesday's close.
IPO
The head of Germany's RAG told daily Financial Times
Deutschland that an IPO of its 75 percent-owned chemicals unit
Evonik would not happen before September or October of next
year.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
June ZEW due ay 0900 GMT. Economic sentiment seen at 4.0,
down from 10.8 in May. Current conditions seen at 39.8, down
from 44.1 in the previous month.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS
($1 = 0.7949 euros)
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer and Christiaan Hetzner)