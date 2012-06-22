FRANKFURT, June 22 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.8 percent lower on Friday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0615 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 1.3 percent lower
Ratings agency Moody's downgraded 15 of the world's biggest
banks, lowering credit ratings by one to three notches to
reflect the risk of losses they face from volatile capital
markets activities, but banks criticized the move as backward
looking. Deutsche Bank was downgraded by two notches.
BAYER
Indicated 1.1 percent lower
Johnson & Johnson said on Thursday that U.S.
regulators have declined to approve a new use for its Xarelto
blood clot preventer, a drug it developed in partnership with
Bayer, to reduce the risk of heart attacks and strokes in
patients with acute coronary syndrome.
DEUSTCHE TELEKOM
Indicated 0.5 percent lower
The German telecom operator will cut 1,300 out of a total of
3,500 jobs at it headquarters, the Financial Times Deutschland
reported.
THYSSENKRUPP
Indicated 0.8 percent lower
Russian steel company Severstal has no plans to
buy an Alabama facility that ThyssenKrupp is looking to sell,
Chief Executive Alexey Mordashov said on
Thursday.
RWE
Indicated 1.1 percent lower
The German utility has expanded its 2072 bond by $500
million.
DEUTSCHE BOERSE
Indicated 1 percent lower
Nasdaq OMX is to launch a European futures exchange
early next year in a direct challenge to rivals NYSE Euronext
and Deutsche Boerse.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
VOLKSWAGEN - Goldman Sachs has added the stock
to its conviction buy list.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -2 pct, S&P 500 -2.2 pct, Nasdaq
-2.4 pct at Thursday's close.
Nikkei -0.3 pct at Friday's close.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
June Ifo business climate due at 0800 GMT. Seen at 105.9,
down from 106.9 in May. Current conditions seen at 112.3, down
from 113.3 in the previous month.
(Reporting by Harro ten Wolde and Jonathan Gould)