FRANKFURT Aug 28 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.5 percent lower on Tuesday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0609 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
LUFTHANSA
Indicated 1.7 percent lower
Cabin crew union UFO is due to decide later on Tuesday
whether to call for a strike at Lufthansa following a 13-month
dispute over pay. UFO said late on Monday that the parties had
not yet reached a result and the talks were continuing.
SIEMENS
Indicated 0.6 percent lower
The conglomerate filed a legal complaint against Lille to
push for an examination of whether it should have received a
subway train contract the French city awarded to rival Alstom
, Financial Times Deutschland reported, citing a
company spokesman.
Separately, the company said it would cut 500 jobs at its
Drive Technologies business by 2016.
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 0.5 percent lower
Credit rating agency Standard & Poor's revised its outlook
on VW to positive from stable and affirmed its long- and
short-term corporate credit ratings at 'A-/A-2', saying the
automaker's credit ratios look strong enough to accommodate the
acquisition of rival Porsche, which will bolster the
premium/luxury segment in VW's earnings over time.
CONTINENTAL
Indicated 0.5 percent lower
The automotive supplier's part-owner Schaeffler is due to
publish second-quarter financial results.
DOUGLAS
Indicated 10.4 percent higher
Private equity investor Advent has reached an agreement with
two big shareholders in Douglas and may present a takeover offer
for the retailer as early as next week, Financial Times
Deutschland reported, citing financial sources.
EADS
Indicated 0.4 percent lower in Frankfurt
Industry sources said Airbus hopes to win orders to sell up
to 100 A320 planes to China when German Chancellor Angela Merkel
visits the country this week.
Separately, Airbus won a $7 billion order to help more than
triple Philippine Airlines Inc's fleet, beating Boeing
Co to a deal despite U.S. support for Manila in a
diplomatic dispute with China.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -0.3 pct, S&P 500 -0.1 pct, Nasdaq
+0.1 pct at Monday's close.
Nikkei -0.6 pct at Tuesday's close.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
The mood of German consumers held steady heading into
September as they spurned paltry savings rates in favour of
spending, even though their view of the economy deteriorated
sharply on euro zone fears, the GfK market research group said
on Tuesday.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
(Reporting by Jonathan Gould and Maria Sheahan)