FRANKFURT, Sept 12 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.2 percent higher on Wednesday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0620 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 1.2 pct higher
Germany's largest lender hosts its second investor day
following Tuesday's announcement it would cut bonuses, axe more
jobs as well as sell assets to meet tougher capital rules and
end a risk-taking culture driven by short-term gain.
Related news
BASF
Indicated 0.1 pct higher
Russia's top natural gas producer Gazprom is
looking to increase its stake in German gas trader Wingas, a
joint venture with BASF, as Gazprom seeks to expand its presence
in marketing and storage, Interfax news agency cited gas market
sources as saying.
Related news
FRAPORT
Indicated 0.1 pct higher
The airport operator's main hub Frankfurt handled 4.6
percent more passengers in August than a year earlier. Frankfurt
airport's cargo volume was down 4.1 percent.
Related news
GM's OPEL
Opel finance chief Michael Lohscheller told Handelsblatt
newspaper that Opel will recalculate the expected profitability
of new models it plans to launch over the next few years as he
sees no signs of the car market improving in 2013.
Related news
CONSTITUTIONAL COURT RULING ON ESM
In a verdict with global ramifications, Germany's highest
court is expected on Wednesday to approve the EU's creation of a
permanent bailout fund and budget pact, although most legal
experts expect it to impose conditions to show that parliament
controls Germany's budget.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
Germany's consumer price inflation for August was revised up
to 0.4 percent month-on-month and 2.1 percent year-on-year from
an originally reported 0.3 percent and 2.0 percent, the Federal
Statistics Office said. Prices had been forecast by economists
to rise by 2.2 percent on a year-on-year basis.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.6 pct, S&P 500 +0.3 pct, Nasdaq
flat at Tuesday's close.
Nikkei +1.7 pct at Wednesday's close.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS