The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 1.5 percent
higher on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage
Lang & Schwarz at 0606 GMT. The following are some of the
factors that may move German stocks:
ALLIANZ
Allianz indicated 1.6 pct higher
Allianz swapped the responsibilities of two top board
members to give the insurer's chief financial officer experience
in the insurance business, a move widely seen as preparing him
for the insurer's top job in future.
DEUTSCHE BANK COMMERZBANK
Deutsche Bank indicated 2.7 pct higher, Commerzbank up 3.7
pct
The European Commission's blueprint for a European Banking
union makes no mention of a mutualised deposit guarantee scheme.
The plan was dropped after resistance from Germany, the
Financial Times reported.
E.ON, BASF, GAZPROM
E.ON indicated 1.1 pct higher, BASF indicated up 1.9 pct.
The second line of the Nord Stream gas pipeline linking
Russia and Germany will become operational in early October, the
chairman of the shareholders' committee and former German
Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder said on Thursday.
EADS
Indicated up 1.0 pct
Shares in EADS and Britain's BAE Systems tumbled on
Thursday as investors feared a planned tie-up aimed at creating
the world's biggest defence and aerospace group could run up
against political obstacles.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +1.55 pct, S&P 500 +1.63 pct, Nasdaq
+1.33 pct at Tursday's close.
Nikkei closed +1.83 pct at 501 GMT.
(Reporting by Jonathan Gould and Edward Taylor)