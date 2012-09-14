The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 1.5 percent higher on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0606 GMT. The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

ALLIANZ

Allianz indicated 1.6 pct higher

Allianz swapped the responsibilities of two top board members to give the insurer's chief financial officer experience in the insurance business, a move widely seen as preparing him for the insurer's top job in future.

DEUTSCHE BANK COMMERZBANK

Deutsche Bank indicated 2.7 pct higher, Commerzbank up 3.7 pct

The European Commission's blueprint for a European Banking union makes no mention of a mutualised deposit guarantee scheme. The plan was dropped after resistance from Germany, the Financial Times reported.

E.ON, BASF, GAZPROM

E.ON indicated 1.1 pct higher, BASF indicated up 1.9 pct.

The second line of the Nord Stream gas pipeline linking Russia and Germany will become operational in early October, the chairman of the shareholders' committee and former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder said on Thursday.

EADS

Indicated up 1.0 pct

Shares in EADS and Britain's BAE Systems tumbled on Thursday as investors feared a planned tie-up aimed at creating the world's biggest defence and aerospace group could run up against political obstacles.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +1.55 pct, S&P 500 +1.63 pct, Nasdaq +1.33 pct at Tursday's close.

Nikkei closed +1.83 pct at 501 GMT.

