FRANKFURT, Sept 25 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.1 percent higher on Tuesday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0605 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
CONTINENTAL
Indicated 3.7 percent lower
Automotive parts supplier Schaeffler said it would sell
shares in Continental currently worth about 1.69 billion euros
($2.18 billion), reducing its stake to 49.9 percent and lopping
off a chunk of its debt in the process.
DAIMLER
Indicated unchanged
Daimler is planning to cut production at its largest car
plant, a source familiar with the situation told Reuters, as
deteriorating markets in Europe and China hit sales of its
Mercedes-Benz cars.
LOTTO24
Trading 11 percent higher in Frankfurt
The gaming firm said is one of the first private companies
in Germany to receive a permit allowing it to broker state-run
lotteries via the Internet.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -0.15 pct, S&P 500 -0.2 pct, Nasdaq
-0.6 pct at Monday's close.
Nikkei +0.3 pct at Tuesday's close.
EURO ZONE
The European Central Bank and Germany's Bundesbank central
bank are getting lawyers to check the legality of the ECB's new
bond-buying programme, a German newspaper said.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
Consumer morale in Germany held steady heading into October
as low interest rates encouraged people to keep spending rather
than put money in the bank for meagre returns, a survey by the
GfK market research group showed on Tuesday.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan and Harro ten Wolde)