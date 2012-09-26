FRANKFURT, Sept 26 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.8 percent lower on Wednesday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0615 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 1.8 percent lower
Germany's biggest lender expects to see one-off costs in the
third quarter linked to its job cuts, litigation expenses and
the reduction of risk-weighted assets, Co-Chief Executive Anshu
Jain told a financial conference.
Separately Deutsche Bank supervisory board chairman Paul
Achleitner told Handelsblatt bonuses for management board
members are limited to a single digit million amount.
Related news
ADIDAS
Indicated 1.3 percent lower
A German court has ruled the company can no longer sell its
Adizero Primeknit shoe in Germany, backing competitor peer Nike
, which claimed Adidas had infringed its "Flyknit" patent
for the shoe, Handelsblatt and Financial Times Deutschland
reported.
Related news
HANNOVER RE
Indicated 0.7 percent lower
Hannover Re may plump up its dividend for 2012 to bolster
its majority owner, insurer Talanx, which is
readying an initial public offering, a German newspaper reported
on Tuesday, citing Hannover's chief executive.
Related news
VOSSLOH
Indicated 0.6 percent lower
The German provider of rail infrastructure equipment is
looking closely at making a large takeover, its Chief Executive
Werner Andree told the Financial Times Deutschland newspaper,
without giving details.
Andree told the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung last
month that he was looking at an acquisition in South America.
Related news
CONERGY
Trading 12.7 percent lower in Franfurt
Silicon wafer maker MEMC Electronic Materials Inc
has agreed to cancel its contract to supply wafers to German
solar components provider Conergy AG.
Conergy is no longer bound to purchase wafers for about $600
million over the contract period, which was originally set to
run until 30 June 2018, Conergy said.
Related news
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -0.8 pct, S&P 500 1.1 pct, Nasdaq
-1.4 pct at Tuesday's close.
Nikkei -2 pct at Wednesday's close.
EURO ZONE DEBT CRISIS
Germany, the Netherlands and Finland issued a joint
declaration on Tuesday that appeared to unravel much of what was
agreed at the last European summit in June, when EU leaders
paved the way for the direct recapitalisation of problem banks.
Separately, Greece's possible financing gap can only be
filled by euro zone states and the European Central Bank would
not participate in any potential debt restructuring, ECB
executive board member Joerg Asmussen told German newspaper Die
Welt.
Related news
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
The preliminary German consumer price inflation figure for
September is due on Wednesday at 1200 GMT, based on data
released by six German states starting from 0700 GMT. National
CPI is seen flat on the month and up 2.0 percent on the year in
September, according to the average forecast in a Reuters poll.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS
(Reporting by Jonathan Gould and Harro ten Wolde)