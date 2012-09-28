FRANKFURT, Sept 28 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.7 percent higher on Friday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0630 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
THYSSENKRUPP
Indicated 0.9 percent higher
The company said it has agreed to sell its Tailored Blanks
unit to Chinese peer Wuhan Iron and Steel (WISCO).
Separately, Outokumpu's remedy proposal for
European regulators is credit positive for ThyssenKrupp, Moody's
Investors Service said on Thursday.
ADIDAS
Indicated 1.4 percent lower
Peer Nike posted a 12 percent drop in first-quarter
earnings and orders in China for the next several months fell
for the first time in three years, choking off what had been a
growth engine for the world's largest sportswear maker.
E.ON
Indicated 0.5 percent higher
The group is eying Enel's Spanish asset Endesa,
Italian paper MF said, noting the issue had been discussed in a
meeting between Goldman Sachs and Deutsche Bank in Rome.
An Enel spokesperson told Reuters on Friday "we have
received no signal in this sense from E.ON." An E.ON
spokesperson said the group does not comment on market rumours.
COMMERZBANK
Indicated 1.8 percent higher
Commerzbank's global head of M&A advisory, Philipp Mohr, is
joining boutique investment bank William Blair & Co, the U.S.
advisory firm said on Thursday.
DEUTSCHE BOERSE
Indicated 1 percent higher
About 2,000 government and corporate bonds will be tradeable
on the company's Xetra trading platform from Monday, Oct. 1, in
a move to expand the group's bond trading activities, Financial
Times Deutschland reported, citing a company manager.
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 1.2 percent higher
Italian super sports car maker Lamborghini, which is owned
by Volkswagen, is bracing for flat vehicle sales next year as
the global economic slowdown weighs on luxury purchases in key
markets including China.
ALLIANZ SE
Indicated 0.4 percent higher
Chief Executive Michael Diekmann told Handelsblatt the
insurance group is trying to avoid investing new money in
sovereign debt. "I can't invest at all in German bonds with
yields below the inflation rate. In other contries there is the
question of risk," the CEO said.
EADS
Indicated 0.7 percent higher in Frankfurt
Germany and France may seek to secure a 27 percent combined
share holding in a company formed from a merger of EADS and BAE
Systems Plc in what amounts to a potential deal
breaker, the Financial Times Deutschland said.
Separately, Airbus Chief Executive Fabrice Bregier said in
an interview published on Thursday that it was essential to
stick to an Oct. 10 deadline set by UK regulators for a plan for
the merger of its parent EADS with Britain's BAE Systems.
BAYWA
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
Baywa AG on Thursday signed an agreement to buy a 60 percent
stake in Bohnhorst Agrarhandel GmbH for about 36 million euros,
effective 1 Jan., 2013. BayWa also signed a deal to buy
Netherlands-based Ceftera B.V. for about 125 million euros.
EUROZONE
France is open to the idea of a new European Union treaty to
deepen integration if it is deemed necessary to improve economic
governance in the bloc, French Minister for European Affairs
Bernard Cazeneuve said on Thursday.
Ratings agency Egan-Jones on Thursday cut Spain's sovereign
rating further into junk status, citing the country's faltering
banks and struggling regional governments. The agency cut Spain
to CC from CC-plus.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.5 pct, S&P 500 +1 pct, Nasdaq
+1.4 pct at Thursday's close.
Nikkei -0.9 pct at Friday's close.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German monthly retail sales due 0800 GMT. Seen rising 0.6
percent month-on-month.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
(Reporting by Edward Taylor and Christoph Steitz)