FRANKFURT Oct 15 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open unchanged on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0608 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

Volkswagen expects growth in China of between seven and eight percent, Jochem Heizmann, board member for China told Automobilwoche.

Seperately, the group's Porsche unit will continue to invest in new car models, its chief Matthias Mueller told German business daily Handelsblatt.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

Deutsche Telekom aims to complete the merger of its T-Mobile U.S. unit with MetroPCS in the second quarter 2013 and pay a dividend of at least 0.70 euros per share for 2012, its CFO told Boersenzeitung (Saturday edition).

Separately, Japan's Softbank Corp plans to announce a deal to acquire control of U.S. carrier Sprint Nextel Corp at a news conference at 0800 GMT, a source said on Monday.

LUFTHANSA

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

Pilots at Lufthansa no-frills Germanwings brand are set to demand a pay rise to match the level seen at the premium Lufthansa brand, arguing that the basis for the lower renumeration has vanished following the transfer of short-haul flights to Germanwings, magazine Der Spiegel reported on Sunday.

SIEMENS

Indicated unchanged

Siemens is bracing for cost and job cuts to adapt to a global economic slowdown, Chief Executive Peter Loescher told the Financial Times.

CELESIO

Indicated 0.7 percent higher

The drugs distributor is in advanced talks with an investor who is interested in buying Celesio's DocMorris mail-order pharmacy unit, German magazine Wirtschaftswoche reported Saturday.

DOUGLAS

Indicated 6.3 percent higher

Private equity investor Advent plans to make a takeover offer for German retailer Douglas on Monday after reaching a deal with the biggest shareholders, two people close to the transaction said on Sunday.

EUROZONE

German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Sunday that Greece would not default, but warned that if Athens did exit the eurozone it would be damaging not only for the zone as a whole but also for Greece.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.02 pct, S&P 500 -0.3 pct, Nasdaq -0.17 pct at Friday's close.

Nikkei +0.5 pct higher at Monday's close.

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Arno Schuetze, Edward Taylor and Christoph Steitz)