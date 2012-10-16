FRANKFURT Oct 16 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.7 percent higher on Tuesday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0622 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
VOLKSWAGEN, BMW, DAIMLER
Volkswagen indicated 0.9 percent higher
BMW indicated 0.8 percent higher
Daimler indicated 0.5 percent higher
Europe's new car market shrank at the fastest pace in the
past 12 months in September, leaving nearly all major brands
nursing double-digit declines as a deepening recession in the
euro zone took its toll on carmakers.
Related news
ALLIANZ
Indicated 0.6 percent higher
Google is holding talks with German insurers on setting up a
German-language price comparison website, Financial Times
Deutschland reported on Tuesday.
Related news
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones up 0.72 pct, S&P 500 0.81 pct,
Nasdaq 0.66 pct at Monday's close.
Nikkei up 1.4 pct at Tuesday's close.
IPO
Telefonica plans to list 23 percent of its
O2-branded German unit at between 5.25 euros and 6.50 euros per
share, the Spanish telecoms group said on Tuesday, valuing the
stake at about 1.52 billion euros.
Related news
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
ZEW monthly poll of economic sentiment due at 0900 GMT. Seen
at -15.0 for October compared with -18.2 for September.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan and Jonathan Gould)