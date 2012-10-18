FRANKFURT Oct 18 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.2 percent higher on Thursday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0635 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
CONTINENTAL
Continental indicated 0.4 percent lower
German tyre trader Delticom blamed an overall
sluggish winter tyre market for weak sales and profitability in
the third quarter, warning late on Wednesday it would not reach
its last year's revenue level and cutting its EBIT target to 7
percent from 8 percent.
E.ON
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
The Slovak government will hold up a plan by German and
French companies to sell a minority stake in the country's gas
transport firm SPP, to make it give up its demand to increase
prices next year, Prime Minister Robert Fico said on Wednesday.
SIEMENS
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
Siemens Financial Services (SFS) still aims to double its
total assets in the medium term, from a level of about 12
billion euros in 2011, SFS head Roland Chalons-Browne told
Boersen Zeitung in an interview.
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM
Indicated 0.4 percent higher
Former Nokia manager Sari Baldauf is set to join
Deutsche Telekom's supervisory board, replacing Hans Martin
Bury, Handelsblatt daily reported, citing several people
familiar with the matter.
PROSIEBENSAT1
Indicated 0.8 percent higher
The chairman of Liberty Media and Liberty Global,
John Malone, said he was not conducting talks about buying a
stake in ProSieben, telling Handelsblatt newspaper in an
interview that his company's priority is consolidating the cable
sector in Germany to allow better marketing of media content.
SMA SOLAR
Indicated 1.1 percent higher
The company named former Siemens manager Lydia Sommer as its
new CFO from Nov. 1.
AIR BERLIN
Indicated 0.6 percent lower
Air Berlin, the German airline partly owned by Gulf carrier
Etihad, is launching another cost-cutting programme as it
struggles to return to profit.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.04 pct, S&P 500 +0.4 pct, Nasdaq
+0.1 pct at Wednesday's close.
Nikkei +2.0 pct at Thursday's close.
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
LINDE - Barclays raises its price target on the
stock to 133 euros from 131 euros, with an "equal weight" rating
DEUTSCHE BANK - JP Morgan cuts the stock to
"underweight" from "neutral" and raises its price target to 35
euros from 34 euros
