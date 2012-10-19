FRANKFURT Oct 19 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.2 percent lower on Friday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0815 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
ADIDAS
Indicated 0.2 percent lower
Indonesian workers at a factory that produces Adidas
footwear clashed with police in an industrial dispute on
Thursday and 13 people were injured, police and a spokesman for
Adidas in Germany said.
BANKS
Deutsche Bank indicated 1.0 percent lower
Commerzbank indicated 1.2 percent lower
Moody's Investors Service said the outlook for Germany's
banking system remained negative, citing margin pressure due to
intense competition, limited loan growth, Europe's recession and
deteriorating asset quality.
Separately, European Union leaders took a big stride towards
establishing a single banking supervisor for the euro zone,
agreeing it would enter into force next year, opening the way
for the bloc's rescue fund to inject capital directly into
ailing banks.
BMW
Indicated 0.3 percent lower
The company plans to build a new assembly plant in Brazil,
tapping into the growing market for luxury cars in Latin
America's largest economy.
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM
Indicated unchanged
Japan's Softbank Corp, which is set to buy a 70
percent stake in U.S. wireless carrier Sprint Nextel Corp,
would not rule out making a competing bid for MetroPCS
Communications Inc, the Wall Street Journal reported.
Earlier this month, MetroPCS and T-Mobile USA, a Deutsche
Telekom unit, said they hoped to set themselves up as the
leading provider of wireless services to cost-conscious U.S.
customers by combining their assets.
EADS
Indicated unchanged in Frankfurt
EADS defence unit Cassidian must improve its profitability
and win more contracts quickly, Die Welt quotes the head of the
division as saying in a letter to employees. Bernhard Gerwert
says Cassidian will have to make up for insufficient business
volumes in the medium-term.
Separately, EADS said it has invested tens of millions of
dollars to develop an armed helicopter for a possible U.S. Army
competition and will look to team up with defense contractors to
pump up its non-Airbus U.S. sales to $10 billion by 2020.
HANNOVER RE
Indicated 0.3 percent lower
The German reinsurer could pay more than 40 percent of 2012
net profit as a dividend, Chief Executive Ulrich Wallin said.
SMA SOLAR
Indicated 18.5 percent lower
SMA late on Thursday said it expects a severe decline in
sales and that it may even post a loss in 2013, blaming subsidy
cuts in photovoltaics and a steep downturn in Europe.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -0.1 pct, S&P 500 -0.2 pct, Nasdaq
-1 pct at Thursday's close.
Nikkei +0.2 pct at Friday's close.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE - Berenberg cuts the stock
to "hold" from "buy"
SIEMENS - Nomura starts the stock with a
"neutral" rating and a target price of 85 euros
SMA SOLAR - Macquarie cuts the stock to
"underperform" from "neutral"
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
September producer prices +0.3 pct m/m, +1.7 pct y/y. Were
seen +0.3 pct m/m, +1.6 pct y/y.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
(Reporting by Edward Taylor and Christoph Steitz)