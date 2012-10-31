FRANKFURT Oct 31 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent lower on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0717 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

CONTINENTAL

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

The auto parts and tyre maker reported in-line quarterly operating profit on Wednesday, benefiting from growth in global car markets.

FRESENIUS

Indicated 0.7 percent higher

The diversified healthcare group reported slightly higher than expected adjusted net income on growth at its generic drugs and hospitals divisions.

FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE

Indicated 0.7 percent lower

The dialysis specialist trimmed its 2012 outlook as a strong U.S. dollar weighed on its earnings outside the United States.

LUFTHANSA

Indicated 2.2 percent higher

The airline said it would intensify a cost cutting programme as it published third-quarter profits above estimates, helped by measures to offset soaring fuel prices.

VOSSLOH

Indicated 1.6 percent higher

The rail technology firm reported a 30 percent gain in third-quarter earnings before interest and tax (EBIT), beating consensus, and affirmed its outlook for the year.

Separately, the company said investor Heinz Hermann Thiele's holding in the company has risen above 25 percent to 25.14 percent. In July, it stood at 20.22 percent.

DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR

Indicated 0.6 percent higher

The integrated circuit specialist reported its third-quarter operating profit rose to $17.5 million and said its gross margin improving further in the fourth quarter.

WIRECARD

Indicated unchanged

The company said its third-quarter operating profit jumped 25 percent to 29.0 million euros ($37.64 million) and confirmed its outlook. The company is due to publish full quarterly results on Nov. 14.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Wall Street was closed for a second day on Tuesday in the wake of Hurricane Sandy. It was expected to reopen Wednesday.

Nikkei +1.0 at Wednesday's close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German retail sales rose at the fastest pace since June 2011 in September on a monthly basis, increasing by 1.5 percent in real terms, preliminary data showed on Friday, boosting hopes private consumption will remain a pillar of support for the economy.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

