FRANKFURT Nov 6 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent higher on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0723 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

BMW

Indicated 1.8 percent higher

The world's largest premium carmaker posted a third-quarter gain in underlying profits that beat expectations and reaffirmed it expected to earn more money before tax than ever before this year.

LANXESS

Indicated 0.3 percent lower

The world's largest maker of synthetic rubber said its full-year operating earnings would come in at the lower end of its previous outlook range, as it is hit by the decline in the European car industry.

LUFTHANSA

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

Lufthansa and Turkish Airlines are in talks for a cross-shareholding, but a merger is not on the table, German daily Financial Times Deutschland reported.

SIEMENS

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

The company plans to reduce its stake in its light-bulb unit Osram to slightly below 20 percent, German newspaper Die Welt reported, citing company sources.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 2.8 percent lower

Volkswagen aims to raise at least 2 billion euros ($2.56 billion) in fresh capital to strengthen its balance sheet by issuing debt that must be converted into non-voting equity in 2015, the company said on Monday.

DUERR

Indicated 0.8 percent higher

The supplier of production systems for the automobile sector affirmed its full-year outlook after its third-quarter net profit rose by almost half, helped by high capacity utilisation and more profitable orders.

FRAPORT

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

The operator of Frankfurt airport on Tuesday reduced its expectations for revenue in 2012 on lower sales from its operations abroad.

HANNOVER RE

Indicated 1.3 percent higher

Hannover Re beat forecasts with net profit that rose by 63 percent to 265.5 million euros in the third quarter, helped by surging investment income and a dearth of big damage claims.

SALZGITTER

Indicated 0.9 percent lower

Germany's second-biggest steelmaker cut its full-year outlook and said it would post a pretax loss in the third quarter because of an inability to force through price increases in the current economic environment.

TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND

Up 0.9 percent in early Frankfurt trade

The telecom operator, majority owned by Telefonica, reported its core profit rose 14.1 percent in the third quarter as it managed to add clients in one of Europe's most competitive mobile telecom markets.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.2 pct, S&P 500 +0.2 pct, Nasdaq +0.6 pct at Monday's close.

Nikkei -0.4 pct at Tuesday's close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

October Services PMI due at 0853 GMT. Seen stable at 49.3.

September Industrial orders due at 1100 GMT. Seen down 0.5 pct m/m compared to a 1.3 percent drop in August.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

