FRANKFURT Nov 8 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.4 percent higher on Thursday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0708 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
ADIDAS
Indicated 1.1 pct lower
The world's second-largest sports apparel group lowered its
sales forecast for 2012 due to weaker than expected business at
its Reebok and Rockport brands as it reported in line
third-quarter profits.
COMMERZBANK
Indicated 0.6 pct lower
Germany's second-biggest lender missed analyst expectations
for third-quarter profit and said it expected a weak end to the
year, a sign its earnings power is still to fully benefit from a
multi-year revamp.
Commerzbank outlined its financial goals until 2016 late
Wednesday, saying it would spend more than 2 billion euros on
its core business with about half of the investment earmarked
for its retail business through to 2016.
DEUTSCHE POST
Indicated 0.6 pct higher
Europe's biggest express delivery and mail company posted a
6.5 percent fall in earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) in
the third quarter, missing consensus.
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM
Indicated 1.3 pct higher
Deutsche Telekom stuck to its 2012 profit and dividend
outlook as its third-quarter core result was ahead of
expectations, fuelled by its German activities.
HEIDELBERGCEMENT
Indicated 1.0 pct higher
The cement maker reported third-quarter earnings that beat
expectations on residential construction in North America and
demand from Asia. Operating income rose 15 percent to 649
million euros.
SIEMENS
Indicated 0.9 pct higher
Siemens aims to save 6 billion euros by 2014, more than
expected, as the engineering conglomerate fights to stay
competitive in a weak global economy.
BAYWA
Q3 results due.
FIELMANN
Indicated 1.1 pct lower
The optician and glasses retailer said it expected growth
from hearing aids, contact lenses and prescription sunglasses as
it reported a 5 percent increase in sales for the third quarter.
PROSIEBENSAT1
Indicated unchanged
The broadcaster confirmed its full-year outlook after its
digital and on-demand offerings helped it post
better-than-expected third-quarter adjusted EBITDA of 167.3
million euros.
RATIONAL
Indicated 1.0 pct higher
The kitchen equipment maker said quarterly EBIT rose to 36.2
million euros, more than the 31.7 million expected by analysts.
Poll:
RHOEN-KLINIKUM
Indicated 0.3 pct higher
A company source told Reuters that Rhoen is looking into
changing its bylaws to remove a major hurdle to any takeover by
a rival after a bid by Fresenius failed earlier this
year.
SGL GROUP
Indicated 0.5 pct higher
The carbon specialist swung to a third-quarter net loss of
22.8 million euros, worse than the 13.7 million loss expected by
analysts. It said it expected 2012 earnings before interest and
tax of 160 million euros, adjusted for a write-down announced in
October.
STADA
Indicated 0.6 pct lower
Germany's largest independent generic drugmaker confirmed
its outlook for earnings growth this year as it expands in
eastern Europe.
TAG IMMOBILIEN
No indication available
Q3 results due. The real estate company is expected to
report its quarterly net loss narrowed to 12.3 million euros
from 76.8 million a year earlier. Poll:
SMA SOLAR
Indicated 2.0 pct higher
Germany's top solar company confirmed its could not rule out
a loss next year due to fierce competition in the solar industry
after posting third-quarter operating earnings that slightly
beat analysts' expectations.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -2.4 pct, S&P 500 -2.4 pct, Nasdaq
-2.5 pct at Wednesday's close.
Nikkei -1.5 pct at Thursday's close.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German imports fell in September but exports slid even more,
narrowing the trade surplus, data showed on Thursday,
underscoring the impact the euro zone crisis is having on the
currency bloc's largest economy.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan, Christiaan Hetzner and Michael
Shields)