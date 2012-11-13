FRANKFURT Nov 13 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.5 percent lower on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0720 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 0.7 percent lower
A U.S. judge on Monday rejected Deutsche Bank's bid to dismiss a federal regulator's lawsuit accusing it of misleading Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac into buying billions of dollars of risky mortgage debt.
E.ON
Indicated 3.1 percent lower
Germany's largest utility, warned of weakening electricity demand in Europe and signalled it may have to step up saving efforts after cutting its outlook for next year.
K+S
Indicated 1.8 percent lower
The potash and salt miner cut its 2012 operating profit outlook on a weak road salt business and a decline in prices for its fertiliser minerals.
LUFTHANSA
Indicated 0.4 percent lower
The airline and a trade union have agreed to a mediator's proposal to end a long-running conflict over pay and work conditions, a source familiar with the negotiations told Reuters late on Monday.
AAREAL BANK
Indicated 0.5 percent lower
The lender posted third-quarter operating profit that fell 11 percent to 42 million euros and confirmed its outlook.
HAMBURGER HAFEN UND LOGISTIK
Indicated 0.4 percent lower
The company's listed port logistics business reported third-quarter EBIT that fell by about a third to 45.3 million euros, citing a further deterioration in the economic outlook, but confirmed its 2012 outlook.
KABEL DEUTSCHLAND
Indicated 0.4 percent lower
The cable company reported an 8.5 percent increase in quarterly core profit that met expectations thanks to demand for its premium television business.
BECHTLE
Indicated 2.2 percent lower
The company said it no longer expected its 2012 pretax profit to reach last year's level after posting a 16 percent decline in third quarter profit to 18.4 million euros.
LPKF LASER & ELECTRONICS
Up 0.4 percent in early Frankfurt trade
The engineer raised its sales outlook, saying it now saw its 2012 sales coming in between 106 million and 109 million euros, compared with a previous outlook for between 100 million and 105 million euros.
NORDEX
Indicated 1.1 percent higher
The wind turbine maker lowered its 2012 earnings outlook due to delayed deliveries of towers and rotor blades.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones flat, S&P 500 +0.1 pct, Nasdaq -0.02 pct at Monday's close.
Nikkei -0.2 pct at Tuesday's close.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
TALANX - Deutsche Bank starts the stock with a "hold" recommendation and a price target of 22 euros
BOSCH
Bosch, the world's biggest auto parts supplier, is exiting the Desertec project, the second German company to leave the consortium aimed at expanding the use of renewable energy in Europe.
BERTELSMANN
Bertelsmann's RTL Group, Europe's biggest broadcaster, reported a 5.8 percent rise in third-quarter operating profit thanks to slight growth in income from advertising in Germany, its biggest market.
Bertelsmann Q3 results also due.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
ZEW November index due at 1000 GMT. ZEW economic sentiment seen -9.8, ZEW current conditions seen +8.0.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.7867 euros) (Reporting by Marilyn Gerlach and Maria Sheahan)