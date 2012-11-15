BRIEF-Dova pharmaceuticals files for IPO of up to $74.8 million
* Dova Pharmaceuticals - intend to apply for listing of common stock on the nasdaq global market under the symbol "Dova."
FRANKFURT Nov 15 The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Thursday:
MERCK KGAA
Q3 results due. The German drugmaker is expected to report its third-quarter adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 13.3 percent to 740 million euros. Poll:
AIR BERLIN
The German carrier posted a 4.5 percent increase in third-quarter operating profit on Wednesday and stuck to its plans to be sustainably in the black starting in 2013.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -1.5 pct, S&P 500 -1.4 pct, Nasdaq -1.3 pct at Wednesday's close.
Nikkei +1.7 pct at 0551 GMT.
ECONOMIC DATA
German Q3 flash GDP figures due at 0700 GMT. Seen +0.2 pct q/q, down from 0.3 pct, +0.8 pct y/y, up from 0.5 pct.
(Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner and Maria Sheahan)
