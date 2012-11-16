FRANKFURT Nov 16 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open unchanged on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0720 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

BAYER

Indicated 0.8 percent lower

Reckitt Benckiser made a rival $1.4 billion offer for Schiff Nutrition International late on Thursday, topping Bayer's agreed $1.2 billion deal to acquire the U.S. vitamin maker.

Related news

VOLKSWAGEN, DAIMLER, BMW

VW indicated 0.4 percent lower

Daimler indicated 0.3 percent lower

BMW indicated 0.1 percent lower

Europe's new car market shrank at a slower pace in October than in recent months, but nearly all major groups still suffered double-digit declines, as consumers showed little inclination to make big-ticket purchases in a slow economy.

Related news

HENKEL

Indicated 0.2 percent lower

The maker of Persil washing powder and Schwarzkopf hair products, said it was still on course to reach an operating margin of 14 percent this year. Third quarter adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of 631 million euros ($807 million) came in just above consensus of 622 million euros.

Related news

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.2 pct, S&P 500 -0.2 pct, Nasdaq -0.4 pct at Thursday's close.

Nikkei +2.2 pct at Friday's close.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.7817 euros)