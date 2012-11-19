FRANKFURT Nov 19 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 1.0 percent higher on Monday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0715 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 1.4 percent higher
A German court on Friday said it saw possible damages in a
case brought by late media mogul Leo Kirch against former
Deutsche Bank Chief Executive Rolf Breuer at between 120 million
euros ($152.5 million) and 1.5 billion euros.
Related news
DAIMLER
Indicated 1.1 percent higher
A Daimler and Bosch joint venture on electric
engines is raising its original target to produce 1 million
units to 2 million units by 2020, the Hannoversche Allgemeine
Zeitung said on Saturday, citing a company executive.
Separately, Der Spiegel reported that Daimler will enlarge
its management board to put a top executive in charge of its
troublesome Chinese car business.
Related news
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM
Indicated 1.3 percent higher
Germany's network regulator said on Friday it will lower the
rates the four mobile operators can charge each other to connect
calls, putting further pressure on their already shrinking
revenues.
Separately, labour representatives on Sunday harshly
criticised Deutsche Telekom's treatment of workers at its ailing
U.S. unit, decrying a "climate of tyranny".
Related news
SIEMENS
Indicated 0.8 percent higher
The engineering group is able to deliver only 3 of the 8 ICE
high-speed trains it had planned to have finished for rail
operator Deutsche Bahn by December because of software
problems, daily Die Welt reported, citing an unnamed Siemens
employee.
Related news
FRESENIUS
Indicated 1.0 percent higher
The German diversified healthcare group plans to refinance a
revolving facility of a 2008 syndicated credit agreement, it
said on Monday.
Related news
LUFTHANSA
Indicated 1.2 percent higher
The German flagship carrier is shaping up its business to
have an equal footing should it take part in any global merger
talks in the future, its chief executive told Frankfurter
Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.
Related news
HOCHTIEF
Indicated 1.0 percent higher
The builder said its Chief Executive Frank Stieler has
agreed to step down and Marcelino Fernandez Verdes of majority
shareholder ACS is set to replace him, in a sign of the
Spanish parent company seeking tighter control.
Hochtief's supervisory board chairman Manfred Wennemer would
also resign, it added.
Related news
DOUGLAS
Indicated unchanged
The retailer that is being taken over by buyout firm Advent
expects to have a better Christmas shopping season this year
than in 2011, its Chief Executive Henning Kreke told Sunday
paper Welt am Sonntag. "Luckily the Germans are not much
affected by what is going in the (European) debt-crisis
countries," he was quoted as saying.
Related news
CELESIO
Indicated 0.4 percent higher
The drugs distributor and pharmacy operator aims to lower
its net debt to core income ratio to less than 3 from currently
slightly more than 3, its finance chief Marion Helmes told
Boersen-Zeitung. She reiterated the company would seek takeover
opportunities again from 2014.
Related news
GERRESHEIMER
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
The maker of specialty packaging aims to raise its adjusted
earnings per share to more than 2 euros in the fourth quarter,
its CEO told weekly WirtschaftsWoche.
Related news
STEEL INDUSTRY
About 20-25 percent of the 400,000 jobs in the European
steel industry are at risk because of production overcapacity,
Voestalpine CEO Wolfgang Eder, who is also head of the Eurofer
industry lobby group, told news agency dpa.
Related news
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.4 pct, S&P 500 +0.5 pct, Nasdaq
+0.6 pct at Friday's close.
Nikkei +1.4 pct at Monday's close.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS
($1 = 0.7871 euros)
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger, Marilyn Gerlach and Christoph
Steitz)