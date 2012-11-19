FRANKFURT Nov 19 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 1.0 percent higher on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0715 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 1.4 percent higher

A German court on Friday said it saw possible damages in a case brought by late media mogul Leo Kirch against former Deutsche Bank Chief Executive Rolf Breuer at between 120 million euros ($152.5 million) and 1.5 billion euros.

DAIMLER

Indicated 1.1 percent higher

A Daimler and Bosch joint venture on electric engines is raising its original target to produce 1 million units to 2 million units by 2020, the Hannoversche Allgemeine Zeitung said on Saturday, citing a company executive.

Separately, Der Spiegel reported that Daimler will enlarge its management board to put a top executive in charge of its troublesome Chinese car business.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

Indicated 1.3 percent higher

Germany's network regulator said on Friday it will lower the rates the four mobile operators can charge each other to connect calls, putting further pressure on their already shrinking revenues.

Separately, labour representatives on Sunday harshly criticised Deutsche Telekom's treatment of workers at its ailing U.S. unit, decrying a "climate of tyranny".

SIEMENS

Indicated 0.8 percent higher

The engineering group is able to deliver only 3 of the 8 ICE high-speed trains it had planned to have finished for rail operator Deutsche Bahn by December because of software problems, daily Die Welt reported, citing an unnamed Siemens employee.

FRESENIUS

Indicated 1.0 percent higher

The German diversified healthcare group plans to refinance a revolving facility of a 2008 syndicated credit agreement, it said on Monday.

LUFTHANSA

Indicated 1.2 percent higher

The German flagship carrier is shaping up its business to have an equal footing should it take part in any global merger talks in the future, its chief executive told Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.

HOCHTIEF

Indicated 1.0 percent higher

The builder said its Chief Executive Frank Stieler has agreed to step down and Marcelino Fernandez Verdes of majority shareholder ACS is set to replace him, in a sign of the Spanish parent company seeking tighter control.

Hochtief's supervisory board chairman Manfred Wennemer would also resign, it added.

DOUGLAS

Indicated unchanged

The retailer that is being taken over by buyout firm Advent expects to have a better Christmas shopping season this year than in 2011, its Chief Executive Henning Kreke told Sunday paper Welt am Sonntag. "Luckily the Germans are not much affected by what is going in the (European) debt-crisis countries," he was quoted as saying.

CELESIO

Indicated 0.4 percent higher

The drugs distributor and pharmacy operator aims to lower its net debt to core income ratio to less than 3 from currently slightly more than 3, its finance chief Marion Helmes told Boersen-Zeitung. She reiterated the company would seek takeover opportunities again from 2014.

GERRESHEIMER

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

The maker of specialty packaging aims to raise its adjusted earnings per share to more than 2 euros in the fourth quarter, its CEO told weekly WirtschaftsWoche.

STEEL INDUSTRY

About 20-25 percent of the 400,000 jobs in the European steel industry are at risk because of production overcapacity, Voestalpine CEO Wolfgang Eder, who is also head of the Eurofer industry lobby group, told news agency dpa.

