FRANKFURT Nov 21 The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Wednesday:

BASF

The chemicals maker said it made an agreed 664 million euro ($850 million) takeover offer for Norway's Pronova BioPharma , a maker of omega-3 fatty acids, to shore up its food supplements business.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

MetroPCS said the U.S. Department of Justice requested more information regarding the proposed merger with Deutsche Telekom's U.S. unit. MetroPCS said it continues to expect the deal to close in the first half of 2013.

SKY DEUTSCHLAND

German financial authorities cleared the way for Rupert Murdoch's News Corp. to own a majority in the German pay-TV company.

SUEDZUCKER

The sugar company said it planned to issue up to 15 million new shares to finance the repurchase of a convertible bond.

GAGFAH

The German real estate company posted third-quarter earnings before interest and tax of 79.6 million euros versus a Reuters poll average of 87.7 million euros.

