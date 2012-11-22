FRANKFURT Nov 22 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.5 percent higher on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0714 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

BAYER

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

Reckitt Benckiser Group has signed an agreement to acquire Schiff Nutrition for $1.4 billion, beating out Bayer and winning its entry into a $30 billion vitamins and nutrition supplements market.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 0.7 percent higher

Co-Chief Executive Anshu Jain is sending his chief compliance officer in his place to appear before a German parliamentary committee investigating alleged interest rate rigging among banks.

LUFTHANSA

Indicated 0.6 percent higher

The airline could push back more investments next year in a cost-cutting drive to compete with rivals, finance chief Simone Menne told a German newspaper.

SIEMENS

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

The engineering conglomerate said its delivery of high-speed trains to German rail operator Deutsche Bahn would be delayed beyond early December due to technical issues discovered during test runs.

THYSSENKRUPP

Indicated 0.8 percent lower

The sale of ThyssenKrupp's steel mills in Brazil and the United States will still take months, longer than expected, Suddeutsche Zeitung reported, citing supervisory board sources.

UNITED INTERNET

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

The internet service provider reported a 9 percent decline in core profit for the first nine months of the year due to start-up losses but affirmed its 2012 outlook and said it saw strong earnings growth in 2013.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.4 pct, S&P 500 +0.2 pct, Nasdaq +0.3 pct at Wednesday's close.

Nikkei +1.6 pct at Thursday's close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German November Markit Composite Flash PMI due at 0828 GMT. Manufacturing PMI seen unchanged at 46.0, Service PMI seen unchanged at 48.4.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

