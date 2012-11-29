FRANKFURT - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.6 percent higher on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0715 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
Volkswagen AG
Volkswagen and FAW Group have agreed to extend their partnership beyond its expiration date of 2016, the German automaker said on Thursday, brushing aside reports by some German media outlets that FAW infringed on Volkswagen's intellectual property rights.
SIEMENS
Siemens struck a deal to buy Invensys' rail business for 1.74 billion pounds ($2.8 billion) as part of a major overhaul to focus on its core expertise and boost productivity.
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM
Telekom's plans for building out Internet provision have run into criticism from an expert group advising the German government. "There is a danger that a new monopoly will be created during the last mile and competition will suffer," Daniel Zimmer, chairman of the monopoly commission, told the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung newspaper.
K+S
The German state of Thuringia's environment ministry said it regretted a decision by authorities in the neighbouring state of Hesse that allows K+S to continue releasing salt water run-off from mining activities into a river that runs between the two states.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.83 pct, S&P 500 +0.79 pct pct, Nasdaq +0.81 pct at Wednesday's close.
Nikkei closed +0.99 pct.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
November unemployment data due at 0855 GMT, with the seasonally adjusted rate seen unchanged at 6.9 percent, according to a Reuters poll.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
