FRANKFURT Nov 30 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open unchanged on Friday, according to premarket
data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0714 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
BAYER
Indicated down 0.2 percent
The drugmaker has filed a suit in the United States against
Indian generic drug maker Lupin to prevent it from
selling a version of Bayer's birth-control pill Natazia there.
THYSSENKRUPP
Indicated down 0.1 percent
Prosecutors are probing former employees of the German steel
group over alleged fraud in Eastern Europe, the company said on
Friday.
PORSCHE
Indicated down 0.5 percent
A lawyer for the carmaker urged a New York state appeals
court to overturn a lower court decision allowing 26 hedge funds
to sue the German automaker in the state.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones up 0.3 pct, S&P 500 up 0.4 pct,
Nasdaq up 0.7 pct at Thursday's close.
Nikkei up 0.5 pct at Friday's close.
EURO ZONE
Germany's parliament is set to approve a fresh bailout for
Greece on Friday in a vote seen as a test of Chancellor Angela
Merkel's authority over her centre-right coalition less than a
year before federal elections.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German October retail sales. -2.8 pct m/m, -0.8 pct y/y.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS
(Reporting by Marilyn Gerlach and Victoria Bryan)